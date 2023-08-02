Artists and personnel occupying the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center in downtown Somerset have received a notice of eviction from the Pulaski County Public Library and have approximately two months to vacate the property.
Chrystal Wilson, Cooper Center Board Chairperson, confirmed for the Commonwealth Journal that they received the eviction notice on July 24.
“We are telling the residents they have until September 30 to get out,” said Wilson, “according to our lease provided to us by Charlotte Keeney on May 22, 2022.”
Keeney is the director of the Pulaski County Public Library, which owns the Cooper Center building located on North Main Street, as it was the home of the library prior to March 2008. Keeney told the Commonwealth Journal in February that the library and its board were looking to sell the building.
“The library can’t maintain our new facility plus this one,” Keeney told the Commonwealth Journal at that time. “... We’ve got to do something. It’s just going to keep deteriorating because the library board, the district, does not have money to sink into that.”
Wilson was not able to share in-depth details about the situation with the Commonwealth Journal this week, but said that “the next (Cooper Center) board meeting will determine our next steps.”
As a non-profit entity, the Cooper Center has its own board separate from the library’s, which only owns the building itself.
On Wednesday, Keeney spoke to the Commonwealth Journal about the situation. She recalled that an eviction notice had previously been served due to lapsed insurance, but the Cooper Center eventually obtained the necessary coverage, and so that earlier eviction did not go forward.
“This time, we have shown the building to several investors, none really seriously looking at it yet because of the tenants still being in there,” said Keeney. “We need to get them out so we can move on. The building just keeps deteriorating every day, and they don’t have the money for the upkeep.”
She added, “Until (the Cooper tenants vacate), nobody is going to even consider buying the building.”
The Cooper Center has held a number of fundraisers over recent years to help pay for necessary maintenance, but with the building being an older one — over a century altogether — constant repairs have been a challenge. Over time, directors have come and gone, some only there for a short period, and popular programming as well. Raising funds even just to pay bills has not always been easy.
Keeney noted that the September date for being out falls in line with the lease agreement between the library and the Cooper Center, which would terminate at the end of September if the parties split.
The preference for the library board is for the building to remain an arts-related or educational center in the community, said Keeney. That may not ultimately be possible, however.
“I’d hate to see it (become) offices, but if that’s the only thing that we can do with it and (that party) can afford to maintain the building like it should be, we just have to do what we have to do,” Keeney.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd had previously mentioned the possibility of the county taking over the facility to help keep it as it is. In June, following the closure of the Yellow Umbrella store inside the Cooper Center, county government spokesperson John Alexander said that they were “looking into trying to come up with a solution.”
However, that may be a challenge. There was some thought that if the county government had at any point had claim on the building, they would have standing to more easily assume control of it, but instead the building, which was an office of the U.S. Postal Service, went straight from federal government to the library district, changing hands in 1968.
On Wednesday, Alexander said that the county was “not currently” looking at the Cooper property and that they would “leave that up to the library themselves.”
One option might be that the property be given to the county if a buyer isn’t found.
With the Cumberland Con coming up in October, an event for fans of comics and paranormal interests, that would present a conflict with the September 30 eviction deadline.
However, considerations are being made to allow the Cumberland Con, scheduled to take place at the Cooper Center on Saturday, October 14 (after beginning at Jarfly Brewing Co. the night before), to go ahead as planned. The event is being held by the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center, one of the Cooper’s key tenants that will be affected by the eviction.
“The board did decide, since he’s having a big event down there, that we didn’t want (the eviction notice) to cause any any issues,” said Keeney. “The library board told me to work with our attorney on setting up a short-term lease for (Paranormal Museum owner) Kyle (Kadel) so he can stay in there until November 1. Then the building will be vacated after that.”
Kadel confirmed this and added that the museum will remain at least until Halloween, October 31. The future of the museum will be assessed before that point, he noted.
“The (Cumberland) Con is definitely happening,” said Kadel, “and the museum will be there for Halloween.”
