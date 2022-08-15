A Somerset man is being held on charges that he injured a Somerset Police officer during his arrest.
On patrol around 11:37pm, Somerset Police Department officer Caleb Haynes stated he saw Christopher S. Phelps driving a dirt bike erratically on Highway 27.
Haynes flashed his lights to pull over Phelps, but Phelps, 41, instead of pulling over, drove his Suzuki bike off-road as Haynes attempted to give pursuit.
Phelps drove his Suzuki through private yards as Haynes pursued him both on and off road.
Phelps took his Suzuki onto the railroad tracks near South Main Street before finally coming to a stop.
While in pursuit, Haynes’ fellow officers Nick Taylor and Taylor Cundiff found that Phelps had prior “Failure to Appear” charges for unrelated charges.
The trio of officers attempted to take Phelps into custody, but Phelps reportedly resisted the officers and attempted to escape.
Haynes claims that Phelps became combative and kicked him to avoid arrest.
Phelps was eventually forced into compliance and arrested.
Haynes sustained only minor injuries, but charged Phelps with third-degree Assault of a Police Officer and first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer.
On top of these charges, police also gave Phelps charges for Fleeing of Evading Police, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence, Failure to Signal, Failure to Produce an Insurance Card, and not having his License in his Possession.
Phelps is being housed in the Pulaski Detention Center.
As of yet, a court date has not been set and no other information has been given.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
