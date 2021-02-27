The Cooper name has been one of an enduring legacy in Pulaski County — and Cornelia Dozier Cooper is as much a part of that as anyone else in her family.
Her husband, Richard Cooper, was a longtime businessman in the community. Her brother-in-law, John Sherman Cooper, was the accomplished U.S. Senator whose image stands on the town square.
But Cornelia Dozier Cooper has managed to leave her own mark as well, in a lasting and important way, as a philanthropist, ardent supporter of the arts, and tireless worker for the betterment of Pulaski County.
These efforts have not gone unnoticed. That’s why Cooper was presented with the Distinguished Community Service Award at the 2021 Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Virtual Banquet, an honor recognizing outstanding individuals who have dedicated a lifetime of service to the community.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the awards for the past year 2020 were announced online rather than at a banquet of about 800 people or so.
“Although this year’s awards banquet is different, it’s no less important,” noted Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue. “In fact, this year’s awards might be some of the most important we have ever had the pleasure of handing out.”
Certainly, Cooper’s is high among those. She helped found the Lake Cumberland Performing Arts organization, which annually brings quality artistic programming to the local stage — everything from concerts to theatre to children’s favorites — and served as president of LCPA as well. Cooper was a featured artist for the University of Kentucky Art Museum’s “Art in Bloom” fundraiser. She is also the recipient of the Master Musicians Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, and has supported the Lake Cumberland Children’s Theatre Series and performing arts programming at Somerset Community College. Cooper was also a member of the first-ever Kentucky Arts Council Board, following the agency’s creation in 1965.
“I want to thank the Chamber for this wonderful award because it’s supposed to be for ‘Outstanding Citizen of the Year’ and I have known so many great citizens here, so it’s quite an honor for me to receive this,” said Cooper upon her acceptance of the award, captured on video by the Chamber (viewable at the Chamber’s website (somersetpulaskichamber.com/2021-virtual-awards/).
Cooper recalled first moving here from Madisonville in 1961 and what instantly tied her heart to this community. “I fell in love with the Pulaski County hills,” she said on the video, “... Lake Cumberland, and also the beauty of nature here, all around us.
“I’m a watercolorist, so I have painted all over the county and absolutely love it,” she added, “but the special thing here is our people. They have built this community (to be) so welcoming to people that move in here. That is special. It’s the kind of thing that we have to think about now, things that are really good in life.”
For Cooper, certainly, the arts among those things. In addition to the previously mentioned accomplishments, Cooper started the Cornelia Dozier Cooper Endowment Fund for the Arts, which funds multiple $1,000 awards given each year to support visual and performing arts efforts in the Lake Cumberland area. The fund is supported in part by money generated by the sale of her own watercolor paintings, many of which beautifully adorn her exquisite downtown Somerset home.
A tribute in the Congressional Record written by Congressman Harold Rogers lists Cornelia Cooper’s many accomplishments to include: the only female member of the Governor’s Mansion Commission, McDowell Cancer Board, East Kentucky Leadership Foundation “Private Individual” Award, Past President of the Somerset Garden Club, Chair of the Fountain Square Foundation, original member of the Kentucky Arts and Crafts Foundation, Past Member of the UK Museum Board, President of the Cornelia Dozier Cooper Endowment Fund, and and last year’s recipient of the prestigious Milner Award, part of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts.
Cooper has also been a big part of helping downtown Somerset stay as lovely as any of her own paintings. She spent decades keeping Somerset’s Fountain Square beautiful by planting flowers and leading renovation projects. She was passionate about making the square something our community could be proud of. So much so that rumor has it that when one county judge-executive did away with the trees on fountain square, she hired a landscaping company to replace them in the middle of the night with the cherry trees seen there today. Cooper was a consultant on the most recent fountain square beautification project and delivered the keynote address at its dedication in 2013.
She also led a door-to-door effort to rally support for the community’s first library after the Carnegie Library donated numerous books to her. The library commission’s first meeting was in 1967 and the library opened in the old post office building in 1972. Sen. John Sherman Cooper gave the keynote address. This accomplishment was the inspiration behind turning the old library facility into the Carnegie Community Arts Center after a new library building was built on South Main Street.
Cornelia Dozier Cooper has done so much for Pulaski County through so many generations that have led the community to where it is today. However, it’s the generations still to come that have most inspired Cooper to encourage the development of the arts and education.
“I have always been interested in education and children, and I think the arts develops their creativity,” Cooper told the Commonwealth Journal. “That’s how technology is developed in our country, through creativity. You can be creative in every field, even being a homemaker. The main thing I’ve been interested in from the beginning of the Arts Council is presenting the arts to our young people.”
