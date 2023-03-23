A Thursday afternoon fire severely damaged the Cornerstone Baptist Church building, sending dark plumes of smoke into the surrounding area and causing the evacuation of a nearby day care.
The church is located at 324 Ogden Street.
As of press time Thursday, firefighters from several departments were still working at the scene. Calls for assistance to the fire began around 2:45 p.m.
Electricity to the area was turned off for safety reasons, and Ogden Street was closed to traffic for several hours to give extra room to emergency personnel. Several traffic lights on Hwy. 80 were disabled.
The Somerset Fire Department was the primary responders, with other departments such as Parkers Mill and Ferguson being called in for assistance. Further details on the exact number of departments and firefighters were not available as of press time.
The fire caused extensive damage to the first floor of the building, including the sanctuary.
"The first level is the sanctuary, there's a downstairs where there is classrooms, and then upstairs is where our fellowship hall is with our kitchen and some other classrooms as well," explained the church's worship leader Macey Witt
