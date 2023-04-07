Cornerstone Baptist Church faced a miserable turn of events last month when the building caught fire. Despite this tragedy, the congregation is still finding ways to heal and continue to help the community.
“Everybody’s handling it pretty well. It’s a trying time, but God’s provided all the way around for us, and we’re thankful for that,” said Jamie Taylor, Pastor of Cornerstone.
Cornerstone was known for their work with the local homeless. They operated a soup kitchen which was open each Tuesday. The volunteers served between 300 and 350 meals each week. With the fire, many were concerned about how this would hurt the local homeless, but the church is already making plans to continue providing aid from their new location.
Their new location can be found on Ky. 192. It’s merely temporary, but the congregation is doing their best to make it home.
The new location was provided by Kim and Jason Thayer who work for Somerset Mental Health. They had previously purchased the building for office space but had not yet relocated. They felt moved to provide this empty building to the congregation and offered it to them.
“It was set up just like a church,” said Taylor. “We was able to go in and start right off the bat having services without having to do a whole lot.”
Pastor Taylor said that there are already plans underway to rebuild the old location, but with the fire and the major water damage – on top of the firewall collapsing several days ago – it will be a lengthy process before Cornerstone Baptist reopens its doors.
Roof repair is underway as of press time, and there’s already been some temporary electric reactivated.
Said Taylor, “We’re still in that demolition stage of things.”
Still very early in the building process, it’s difficult to tell how long it will be until the church’s congregation can return to the church, but Taylor says the sanctuary part of the building should see completion between four and six months from now.
“I’d say it will be a year or more before we get everything complete,” said Taylor.
Church can often feel like a home to her congregation, so it’s undoubtedly difficult for many in that flock. However, Taylor says everyone is adjusting well.
“Everyone has acclimated pretty good,” said Taylor. “We were really excited just to have somewhere that quick and not have to miss any services or just bounce around from week to week until we found somewhere.”
Taylor felt that what’s kept all the church members chugging along has been the feeling of unity.
“We’re really excited to find out how God’s going to use it to further His kingdom,” said Taylor.
