The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man killed Tuesday night in a motor vehicle accident.
Coroner Clyde Strunk has identified the man as Esau Diaz, believed to have been 32 years of age and living in the Knoxville area. Diaz, the coroner said, was identified Thursday afternoon by two brothers who had traveled to Pulaski County after being notified of an alert Strunk issued seeking assistance in finding the driver’s next of kin.
Part of the problem, Strunk explained, was that Diaz was carrying the identification of his nephew Alejandro — who ironically had been killed in a separate accident some three weeks ago.
According to Kentucky State Police Post 15, 20-year-old Alejandro Diaz died February 2 on Cumberland Parkway east of Columbia. He had been a passenger in a 2003 Nissan pickup that had lost control in slick conditions and overturned. The younger Diaz had been able to get out of the truck, only to be fatally struck by a semi that had been unable to stop as he stood in the roadway.
The local accident that killed the elder Diaz occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on East Ky. 80 when the 2009 Jeep Patriot he was driving eastbound in the wrong lane and struck a westbound 2016 Dodge Ram head on. Esau Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge — Steve Phelps, 56, of Somerset — and his passenger — Patrick Whitt, 51, of Science Hill — were both airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. They remained hospitalized at press time.
UK spokesperson Kathy Johnson reported as of Thursday afternoon that Phelps was listed in fair condition while Whitt was in serious condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.