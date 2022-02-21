The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the next of kin for two men who were found deceased.
Corner Clyde Strunk said that part of his office’s job is to notify the next of kin for those who have been found dead. Sometimes, that can be difficult, and in these two cases, the office has run into several road blocks.
“This is our only hope, before we do an indigent burial, that someone might step forward and say ‘I know him,’” Strunk said.
The first person was found with identification next to him, but Strunk wants to make sure that I.D. is truly of the person it was found next to.
The wallet and driver’s license of Jeffery D. Kent was found next to skeletal remains off of McFall Park Drive, near Ogden Street.
Due to that, the office is unsure of the exact time of death.
Strunk said the body was found behind the City of Somerset’s maintenance building, in an area where homeless people are known to live.
“Our thinking is that, possibly, this guy was living in there. But we really don’t know that this is him,” Strunk said, indicating the driver’s license.
The body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s office, and a odontologist checked for dental records, but they were unable to make a positive identification.
“If anybody out there knows anything about Jeffery Kent, and have any information about him it would give us a place to start,” Strunk said, even if it is to say he is missing, or if someone knows his current whereabouts.
He added that Kent had been known to the Somerset Police Department, but has “not been on their radar” since January 2021.
The second person is of a man who has been identified, but no one knows who his next of kin is or where they might be.
Earl Alexander King’s body was found by a housemate in a residence on Shady Lane. He lived in a basement bedroom at the residence.
King was a 42-year-old Black male.
Strunk said the person who found King’s body told officials he heard King talk about having a sister and possibly several children, who may live in the state of Georgia. However, he didn’t know any names nor what town or city they were in.
Office Manager David Muse added that King had a case manager here in Pulaski who was unable to get King to tell her the name of a next of kin. In investigating King’s death, that case manager contacted a previous case manager of King’s in Louisville but was unable to find any details of names of family.
Strunk said they were releasing the information in hopes that someone in Pulaski knew him or was given more details by King.
“Hopefully somebody knows something about him,” Strunk said.
Anyone with information on either of these two men is asked to contact the Coroner’s office at 606-679-1850.
