Coroner Clyde Strunk says his office has located family members for one of the two deceased men that the office was seeking information on.
Two weeks ago, the Coroner’s office contacted the Commonwealth Journal to get the word out that they couldn’t find a next of kin for two gentlemen they were investigating the deaths of.
For one of those men, Earl Alexander King, the office was able to locate a family member in Washington, D.C.
However, they are still seeking family for the second man, believed to be Jeffery D. Kent.
The wallet and driver’s license of Jeffery D. Kent was found next to skeletal remains at a location off of McFall Park Drive, near Ogden Street.
Due to that, the office is unsure of the exact time of death, or even if the body truly belonged to Kent.
Strunk said the body was found behind the City of Somerset’s maintenance building, in an area where homeless people are known to live.
“Our thinking is that, possibly, this guy was living in there. But we really don’t know that this is him,” Strunk said, indicating the driver’s license.
The body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s office, and a odontologist checked for dental records, but they were unable to make a positive identification.
“If anybody out there knows anything about Jeffery Kent, and have any information about him, it would give us a place to start,” Strunk said, even if it is to say he is missing, or if someone knows his current whereabouts.
