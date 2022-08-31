The Pulaski County Coroner's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in locating the next-of-kin for a recently deceased man.
David Muse with the Pulaski County Coroner's Office told the Commonwealth Journal that the deceased individual was identified as Thomas Caskey, and was 66 years old at the time of his death.
Caskey was a resident of the Beecher House in downtown Somerset, a low-income housing facility for elderly and disabled individuals.
Muse said Caskey passed away on Sunday, August 28, at his residence, due to natural causes.
"What we need is, anyone who might be a relative or might know a relative of his, to get in contact with us ... so we can make an identification," said Muse.
"We couldn't find anything on anybody, any relative at all," he added. "So somebody needs to take charge of his remains and everything."
Muse said that there was no photo available of Caskey or any of his personal effects to share.
Those with information should call the Pulaski County Coroner's Office at 606-679-1850.
Muse said that similar situations are encountered by the coroner's office with some frequency, typically a couple of times per month, but "we usually find someone, or somebody starts searching for them. But (in this case), we haven't located even a place to start."
