"We're ready to begin construction ... we're excited. It is a culmination of a lot of hard work."
J.D. Hamilton was reacting to approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of an expansion of Lake Cumberland Marina. Approval came after a National Environmental Protection Act review concluded with a “Finding of No Significant Impact” regarding an evaluation of effects to the human environment associated with the proposed expansion.
The Nashville District's Real Estate Division OK'd Hamilton's lease expansion proposal which includes construction of a 1.26-mile-long floating moorage structure, and a public fishing pier in the Russell County public park with access to the marina.
This alternative develops 181.25 acres of water to include 227 boat slips and 26 floating cabins, configured in a parallel fashion. The structure will have two “slip through” bridges to allow boats to move through the walkway. Hamilton noted this is the first marina infrastructure approved under a new law that recognizes floating cabins.
The boat dock structure will extend north from the marina near the boundary of the existing water lease area of Russell County Park, and connect to a 530-foot by 16-foot floating courtesy dock. It will extend from the shoreline of Russell County Park and directly serve the park’s visitors. Hamilton said the expansion will join the former Alligator No. 1 and Alligator No. 2 marinas.
The marina is located on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland at 2108 State Highway 1383 in Russell Springs. Lake Cumberland Marina is six miles from the recently opened Exit 70 off Cumberland Parkway toward Eli, improving traffic flow to the marina, Hamilton noted. Hamilton also owns Lee's Ford Resort Marina on the Fishing Creek arm of Lake Cumberland at Nancy.
