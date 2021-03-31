‘Tis the season to go camping.
With warm weather nearly upon Lake Cumberland once again, it’s time for the area’s numerous lakeside campgrounds to re-open to the public, allowing the opportunity to get away from it all for a while and enjoy the natural beauty of Pulaski County and he surrounding environs.
As such, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Nashville District) announced Wednesday the opening dates for campgrounds on their property.
• Located off of Ky. 80, at the end of Ky. 1248, beautiful Fishing Creek Campground opens Thursday, April 8. A total of 46 campsites with water and electric hook-ups are available. Fishing Crek Campground is approximately 4.5 miles from Lee’s Ford marina.
• Waitsboro Campground in Somerset also opens April 8. Just off South U.S. 27, approximately 3.25 miles from Burnside Marina, Waitsboro offers 22 campsites that will accommodate tents and RV units, most with electric and water hook-ups available.
• If you go past the road headed to Fishing Creek and continue to head on out Ky. 80, visit Cumberland Point Campground in Nancy. Located off Ky. 761, approximately 1.5 miles from Conley Bottom Resort by way of water, the campground opens May 13
• It’s no April Fool’s joke: On April 1, Fall Creek Campground, in Monticello opens with 10 campsites available. It’s located off Ky. 2393, approximately four miles from Conley Bottom Resort.
All of the above campgrounds have day-use areas and boat launching ramps. Beginning April 1, boat launching fees will be charges in Corps day-use areas, according to the Corps of Engineers.
Lakeview Boat Ramp in the Burnside area is now open for the season, according to the Corps, while the Mill Springs Mill Recreation Area opens April 5. The gristmill grins Saturday, Sunday,a nd on holidays at 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.
(Not on the list of openings provided by the Corps was Pulaski County Park, located off Ky. 80, which opened for camping on March 24. It features over 100 RV campsites, plus more primitive sites for tents without water and electric, and a number of cabins for rental.)
To make a reservaiton at the above Corps campgrounds, visit recreation.gov and search “Lake Cumberland” or call 1-877-444-6777. The public can also call the Lake Cumberland Resource Manager’s office at 606-679-6337 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.