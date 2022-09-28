While certain types of carp – such as Asian carp – have not yet made it into Lake Cumberland, locals may want to know about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plans on how to prevent their spread.
The Corps announced this week they are beginning a review of several ways to prevent invasive carp from spreading further.
“Invasive carp are a major concern in the Mississippi River basin. Movement through lock systems is the primary means of upstream migration into tributaries such as the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers,” according to a Corps press release. “Invasive carp are in direct competition with native aquatic species for food and habitat and pose a major threat to the ecology, environment, economy and safety.”
The Corps is soliciting comments from the public as to their thoughts on the several plans to introduce measures within Kentucky and Tennessee waterways to deter invasive carp from traveling upstream.
They are requesting all comments to be sent to corpslrnplanningpubliccom@usace.army.mil by no later than October 26.
The proposed methods of managing carp being looked at are:
- Underwater Acoustic Deterrent System (uADS) – consists of an underwater installed apparatus with speakers that produce various loud sounds to repel carp away from the lock or dam.
- Bio-acoustic Fish Fence (BAFF)–sends a curtain of bubbles, sound, and light from the riverbed to the water surface, which deters noise- sensitive invasive carp from entering the lock chamber.
- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Infusion – consists of a process infusing water with recycled CO2 gas to discourage the movement of invasive carp by avoiding the soda-like water.
- Electrical current barrier – consists of a barrier located along the waterway that emits electrical current which doesn’t electrocute the carp, but repels them when they encounter the strong electrical field.
The locations locations these measures might be used along the Cumberland River are Barkley Lake Lock and Dam in Kentucky, as well as three sites in Tennessee: Cheatham Lock and Dam, Old Hickory Lock and Dam and Cordell Hull Lock and Dam.
Several locations along the Tennessee River in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama are being looked at as well.
“This study will develop feasible alternatives to best manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp using innovative technologies, methods and measures,” the Corps stated.
In particular, Asian carp have been a concern over the past few years as they have started to be found in the Ohio River and Lake Barkley.
They pose a risk of crowding out native fish like white bass, crappie, walleye and catfish.
Asian carp can eat same food source – plankton – that the other fish feed on, and can grow up to 100 pounds.
It is possible that Wolf Creek Dam would be enough of a barrier to prevent the Carp from reaching Lake Cumberland, according to Corps of Engineers experts.
However, those experts say a very real risk exists in the form of a fisherman find a carp elsewhere and bringing it to the lake, whether to use as a bait fish or for other reasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.