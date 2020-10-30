While most of Monday’s Somerset Council meeting was focused on the proposed University of Somerset and the property around it, the council still had other business to conduct, such as adopting a new personnel policy, completing the zone change on the Horse Soldier property, and hearing from the Somerset Fire Department on why they would be requesting money in an upcoming meeting for new fire trucks.
SFD Captain Bengie Howard and Chief Tyler Jasper addressed the council, with Howard explaining that the city’s ISO – Insurance Services Office – rating is tied into how many trucks the department has available.
The better the ISO rating, the lower the insurance premiums for area homeowners, and the department currently needs another truck to maintain the city’s high ISO rating.
Mayor Alan Keck said that buying a new firefighting apparatus would get the department caught up on replacing vehicles, meaning they wouldn’t have to replace another one for three to eight years.
Chief Jasper said, “As of right now, we do not have a reserve engine. Basically everything we have is first-out.”
They have one engine on order that should be in by the end of the year, but they still have their oldest truck, Engine 2, that is in need of replacement.
Engine 2 is a 2002 model with 113,000 miles and 9,550 hours of service on it.
Jasper said that truck would become the reserve engine if they were able to buy a new truck.
“The last five years, we have spent $36,000 in maintenance and repairs,” on that truck, Jasper said. “We have documented frame corrosion problems on that truck, and it has caught fire one time. So we have a fire truck that potentially can catch fire on our way to putting out a fire. It was a good truck. It needs to be retired.”
From truck to land, the council approved the rezoning of the property where the new Horse Soldier bourbon distillery is to be built.
That property is now zoned as a Plan Unit Development (PUD). According to the zoning ordinance posted on the city’s website, it allows for the combined use of “[c]ompatible residential, commercial, industrial, public and quasi-public uses” within its boundaries.
In other business, the council repealed its 12-year-old employee handbook and adopted a new version.
When asked if there were any major reasons for the change, City Attorney John Adams said there weren’t any big changes, but rather a lot of little changes throughout the handbook.
“A lot of the exemptions for the mayor have been removed,” Adams laughed.
Keck said he agreed with those changes, saying he felt that the mayor should not be exempt from personnel policies. “Minus a few very small things, I think the mayor should adhere to the same policies as everybody else.”
One exemption that stayed was concerning the mayor’s timeclock hours, since, as Keck explained, he was “always on the clock.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council honored Somerset resident Harlan Stout, who has worked for 55 years for RECC.
Stout recently retired, and has been selected to be inducted this year into the Lineman’s Hall of Fame.
Keck said, “You all often hear me say that the unsung hero in America is the man or woman who goes about their business, takes care of their family and does their job in an exemplary fashion.”
He said people like Stout are often overlooked for their service, which is why he was being given a Key to the City and recognized by the council for his longstanding service.
