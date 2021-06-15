Controversy was voiced to Mayor Alan Keck regarding his decision to still display artwork now deemed "inappropriate" by many of his constituents.
Two citizens with polarized perspectives spoke up at Monday's Somerset City Council meeting after Keck announced last month that local artist, Jeremy Scrimager, will no longer be affiliated with the City of Somerset due to a recently resurfaced video where this artist was recorded using racial and homophobic slurs last October. However, Keck has also voiced that he will not remove Scrimager's artwork from his office space in City Hall.
The community took to social media after Brandon Blevins posted said videos onto Facebook on May 24 in reference to Scrimager's involvement with the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council and the City of Somerset's Juneteenth celebration, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, after he was "caught on video screaming about how little he respects" the African American community it will honor this month.
Keck then released a statement on May 26 and stated, "I will personally treat him with grace and mercy like I endeavor to do with anyone who makes mistakes (as we all do). But the City of Somerset cannot and will not tolerate this behavior from anyone affiliated with the city, whether that person is an employee, contractor or volunteer."
However, when asked if his work will still be "proudly displayed in government offices," Keck responded that Scrimager's art will remain in his office.
This began a debate as to whether the decor of the mayor's office was a representation of the city, which will no longer affiliate with said artist or his work, or if it was a personal endeavor of forgiveness between Keck and his "friend," as he described Scrimager.
Suzanne Pogue, a Somerset resident, spoke to City Council with her own concerns after 29 years of experience in public education as a guidance counselor, where she also had an office or designated workspace.
"I had a good bit of liberty in how I decorated that office," said Pogue. "But that office I also had to keep in mind wasn’t my office, even though I might call it that, my colleagues, parents and kids might call it that. It was my designated work space. It was public property. It belonged to taxpayers."
According to Pogue, how she decorated her designated work space did not just reflect her personally but also had to be professional and appropriately reflect the entire school system she represented.
"Mayor, I think there are some similarities between my office, or designated work space, and yours," said Pogue.
Keck agreed that he was a "temporal custodian of it."
"I do not know him personally but I feel very strongly that his artwork being displayed in your office is no longer appropriate as a reflection on the entire city. People have really been hurt by his comments, and even if it wasn’t directed at me, or at them, it’s not how I want our city to be presented to the public," said Pogue. "So while I think it’s wonderful and I respect that you have forgiven him and that he is your friend, I would like to encourage you to consider taking his artwork home, so you can enjoy it there. Because I strongly feel that would be a much more appropriate place for it."
However, Sara Waddle, a Somerset resident, presented her own thoughts to the council as well. In response to Pogue Waddle said, "I may get a little emotional about this. Ma’am I respect everything that you said and anybody that knows me knows I love everybody."
However, Waddle strongly disagreed.
"Jeremy has done a lot for this community. Words have destroyed that. I want you all to look at him and walk in his shoes too," said Waddle.
As restaurant owner of downtown Somerset's Serendipity at the Orange Door, Waddle was asked by others in her community if she would stop selling Scrimager's art amongst the local pieces she sells at her location.
"I didn’t ask Jeremy to come take his stuff down. It was out of my store before I could say anything because he wanted to protect me because of his foolishness, those were his words," said Waddle.
While Waddle said that Scrimager's words were wrong and there are consequences to every action, she felt the community needed to forgive him.
"We cannot continue to do the same things to the people that we’re accusing of doing these horrible things. We’re doing the same thing to him by not forgiving and not coming together," said Waddle.
When asked by Pogue if Keck would consider the removal of this art, he responded that he would "if the council were to request it but personally not at this time."
According to Keck, he has received mostly positive feedback to leave the art up.
"There's a lot of art in the building that I have no idea who painted it, and so I think it's a fine line to go back and I'm going to use the term 'whitewash'," said Keck. "He made a mistake. He admitted it. He apologized."
Citizens are able to present comments to City Council at a designated time each meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.