Despite the vote that took place at the last Somerset City Council meeting to end the treatment of leachate in the city’s wastewater treatment plant – and Mayor Alan Keck’s assurance that vote would be honored – this Monday’s City Council meeting was met with a second round of debate over the practice.
Last month, council members voted 10-0 to cancel contracts and stop accepting the liquid landfill runnoff and processing it at its Pitman Creek facility.
But the fact that the city had taken it in to began with still caused ire among passionate community citizens, leading to many showing up to speak out about the topic again.
Possibly also contributing to the concern was a social media post from podcast host Darlene Price that stated, “Mayor Keck is apparently going to try to get this important vote overturned at Monday’s city council meeting.”
Within the first few minutes of the meeting, however, Keck said that was not the case.
Somerset attorney Jay McShurley, asked during the Citizens Comments portion of the meeting for a commitment from Keck to follow through with ending the contracts with landfills to process the leachate.
Keck responded: “The commitment is that I submitted the termination letter, as I mentioned, in accordance with the contract.”
He then said. “We’re going to continue to educate the public… on what transpired.”
Keck said there would be state officials and water experts who will be speaking at the next few meetings, so that the public would know that their health was never at risk.
Price, the next to speak, asked about the contracts and whether City Attorney John Adams or any of the council members looked at them before they was approved.
Adams clarified that the city was the organization making the bid in this case, not the one asking for bids, and therefore doesn’t fall under the city’s bid process ordinances.
Councilor John Ricky Minton asked Adams if he wrote the contract or looked over it before it was signed, to which Adams said he didn’t.
“You don’t think it was your obligation this council know about it?” Minton asked
Adams replied that he doesn’t read every contract the city enters into.
To which Minton replied, “That’s your job, isn’t it?”
Minton followed up by saying the council should have known about it, at which point Keck jumped in to say, “You did.”
That led to Minton and Keck debating how much council members knew about the process since it appeared in several years’ of budget discussion, with Minton continuing to deny the council was told about it and Keck responding with, “You want to bet?”
“Yeah, I want to bet, and I’ve got a lot more betting that I want to do with you,” Minton replied.
Then, in an exchange that Councilor Jim Mitchell apologized for several times later in the meeting, Mitchell told Keck, “You’re full of it.”
Later in the meeting, business contractor Shane Weddle, owner of Watco LLC, spoke in front of council, saying he was doing so because his name and business had been brought up in previous discussions on the subject.
Watco is the company contracted to haul the leachate from the landfills to the wastewater treatment site.
He explained that the city is not the entity paying him to haul the waste and landfill byproducts. Rather, it’s the owners of the landfills themselves who hired him to do so.
Weddle said that the waste his company hauls is listed on manifests as “nonhazardous special waste,” meaning it is not considered a hazardous material.
Weddle condemned the vote by council members at the previous meeting to stop accepting leachate.
“What kind of precedence has been established by this decision that was made last week?’ he asked. “...This is a slippery slope. If we allow misinformed citizens to dictate policies that are following state and federal guidelines and standards, what kind of possible repercussions could be next?”
He also noted that at least one of the landfills involved is the same landfill in which the area’s garbage is taken, including garbage that contains “forever chemicals” – PFOAs and similar chemicals that do not break down and have sometimes been linked to cancer or other health problems.
“We choose to use these very chemicals in our daily lives,” Weddle said. “We put them on our skin, we cook with them, we eat off them, wash them down the drain from our clothing, we breath them daily, we throw them in our trash. To let it become someone else’s problem, to take this stance on wastewater that is generated from our own societal sins is nothing more than hypocritical at best. This community is responsible for creating these issues, as it is our waste. We should be responsible for the solutions as much as anybody.”
More information about Monday’s meeting will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
