Part of Monday’s Somerset City Council meeting was dedicated to reminding the public about an upcoming forum to consider building a transitional housing community within Somerset.
Virginia Dial, founder of the Heartscry ministry, reminded the council of the forum that will be held on Tuesday, November 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Street Baptist Church.
That forum will focus on determining whether there is interest from the public in helping to establish such a community.
The hope, Dial said, is to create a residential facility to help train and support people through a Christ-centered program, encouraging them to develop life skills that boost them into becoming productive members of society.
She said the plan would be to use the “tiny house” model of housing to promote independent living, while giving them stability and access to services such as health care.
The community would “build a bridge between a dependent life and a life of independence,” and “encourage their adaptation to their present situation and to reintegrate them back into society.”
It would be aimed toward homeless, veterans in need, people coming out of jail, people coming out of rehab, or youth aging out of foster care.
Dial said she had seen many changes in the 50 years she’s been a part of this community, but none as great as what the community has gone through in the past couple of years.
“The COVID pandemic was and still is an historic event that will not be forgotten. It caused us to take notice of how vulnerable and how fragile we truly are,” she said.
“… But here’s the thing: We have been fighting another pandemic for years. We are losing. … this pandemic is a pandemic of the heart. It is a sickness that’s as invisible to the naked eye as any virus, but is just as deadly.”
The cure to that pandemic, she said, was hope.
Among the speakers planned for the public forum will be representatives of Awake Ministries from Shelbyville, who will discuss their successfully completed tiny home village.
Also at Monday’s meeting, councilors were given updates on the state of the Martin Luther King Bridge and the renovations of the Virginia Theater.
Council member Jim Mitchell said he had spoken with someone from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the department in charge of the MLK Bridge, since it is on a state road.
Mitchell, along with others, said he has heard several complaints about the eastbound lanes on the west end of the bridge, with the bump between the bridge and the roadway getting bad enough to possibly damage vehicles.
Mitchell said the state spokesperson he talked to said a geologist determined there is a vertical slide underground under the bridge, and the cabinet is going to have to “build up” to fix it.
That spokesperson said he didn’t know how long it was going to take.
Mayor Alan Keck was then asked to give an update on the Virginia Theater, with the mayor saying that renovations are ahead of schedule. He plans on having a grand opening for the new entertainment space in April.
