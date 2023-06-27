Somerset City Council voted Monday to approve an updated version of the city’s burn ordinance.
City Attorney John Adams explained that the new ordinance is similar to the one that was previously in place which had been passed in the '70s or '80s, he said.
“This just gives it a little bit more definition and more teeth,” he said.
The ordinance requires those who want to burn a brush pile to get permission from the Somerset Fire Department first.
SFD will inspect the area and provide the permit should they determine the request can be undertaken safely.
Those who are issued permits will be required to produce the permit if requested by any member of the SFD or the Somerset Police Department, and failure to produce a permit means the fire department will have the right to immediately extinguish the fire.
Permits are not transferrable, and won’t be issued in advance due to changing weather conditions. They can only be used for one location and one fire.
In summarizing the ordinance, Adams said that there are basic requirements that need to be met: The person in charge of the burn must be 18 years old or older; there must be a fire control system on hand; the fire must be a safe distance from structures, trees, power lines, and sidewalks – and at the prompting of councilors, streets were included; and the wind must be less than 15 miles per hour.
Only vegetation and wood are allowed to be burned.
Fire pit fires will be allowed without a permit, but only if it is in a safe environment, ringed with fireproof material such as a metal ring, and are away from buildings, trees and other obstructions.
Like burning a brush pile, the operator must be 18 years old or older.
Those in violation of the ordinance can be denied permits for up to one year and fined between $100 $250 per violation.
And, of course, if the fire gets out of control, the fire department has the right to put it out, Adams said.
Mayor Alan Keck added, “Any time you’re in doubt, call City Hall or call the fire department and ask.”
Another item on Monday’s agenda that passed was changes to the city’s current budget in two departments. SomerSplash’s revenues and expenditures increased from $2,136,800 to $2,346,800, while the MAP (Municipal Aid Program) fund account increased from $276,100 to $316,100.
The council also held a first reading on an ordinance that would label a plot of city-owned land as surplus and to be given to two adjoining property owners.
The plot of land was intended to be a street – named Tarter Avenue – that was never built.
“It’s a street that was platted we believe in the '40s, that never came to [be]. It was going to be residential,” Adams said.
It is located between Thurman Road and Marion Drive, and runs parallel to West Ky. 80. It sits near where the former Cumberland Lumber Company was located, Adams said.
The ordinance would “close” the non-existent street and all the adjoining property owners to incorporate it into their current lots.
Those property owners have given their consent to close the road, Adams said.
A second reading and vote will take place at a later date.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Mayor Keck requested that local developer Brook Ping be renamed to the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) board, replacing current board member Ameet Patel.
Keck said that Patel has been serving on the board on a month-by-month basis since his term ended in February.
Keck publicly thanked Patel for his service on the board. “He’s lived here for some time, been a business owner for some time. He provided a great perspective because he’s invested all over Kentucky,” Keck said.
As for Ping, he left the board in February, being replaced by Steve Merrick. Ping was originally named to the board by former Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, who then attempted to replace him last October – ahead of leaving office and before his successor, Marshall Todd, was in place.
However, according to SPEDA’s President/CEO Chris Girdler, that attempt at appointing someone was not valid, and the change was not recognized. It wasn’t until Todd appointed Merrick that Ping stepped down.
On Monday, Keck noted that Ping had served several years as the chairman of the board as a county government appointee. Keck now requested to appoint him once again as a city representative to the board.
The appointment was approved with seven council members voting “yes,” and three council members – Robin Daughetee, John Ricky Minton and Jim Mitchell – saying they “passed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.