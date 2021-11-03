There are those who simply do their jobs, and then there are those who go above and beyond their duties. City of Burnside employees Brian Watson and David Staley belong to the latter category.
The two men were honored Monday night at the November meeting of the Burnside City Council for saving an individual’s life while on the job.
“I could go on and on and on about how dedicated these two employees are,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. “We have a great team down here. Everything you see Burnside doing, it’s ‘we’, not ‘I’.”
Watson, the city’s maintenance supervisor, and Staley, the utilities supervisor, were out in a city truck one day in September when they saw a man walking along the French Avenue railroad track — one in a state that alarmed them.
“So they went back, went down and got this individual and got to question him,” said Lawson, who noted the man was missing from home. “He had boxer shorts on and a T-shirt. ... Had they not got that individual, I’m standing here today telling you, he probably would have gotten hit by the train. They saved a life.”
The two employees received plaques recognizing their exceptional actions and received a hearty round of applause.
They weren’t the only special guests on hand for Monday’s meeting. Members of the 2020 Leadership Lake Cumberland Class responsible for bringing the Story Book Trail — an outdoor feature allowing children to read a book while walking a path — to Cole Park were on hand to talk about the success of the project, which launched in September in Burnside. They were presented ceremonial keys to the city by Lawson.
“We very (much) appreciate you all letting us do that,” said Jessica Carlton, a member of the group that spoke at Monday’s meeting, of Burnside’s agreement to let the class install a Story Book Trail. Burnside was the second park in the county to do so, following Eubank’s city park.
“I think you have added to our park, made it more beautiful than what it already is,” said Lawson. “It not only makes the park more beautiful, it’s something for kids. Kids are dear to my heart.”
The Story Book Trail isn’t the only recent success for Burnside’s Cole Park. The Burnside Haunted House, which was operated by and raised proceeds to benefit both Burnside Little League and the Southwestern High School girls basketball team, scared up an impressive return of more than $13,000, proving so popular they added a night.
Moreover, with Burnside’s much-anticipated revival of Christmas Island approaching soon, Lawson was happy to note that sponsorships for every individual scene had been sold, the last one as of the same day of the meeting.
That wasn’t the only bit of festive holiday news. Lawson announced that the annual Burnside Christmas Parade would return on Friday, December 3.
In other Burnside City Council business:
• The city gave second readings to the ordinance tweaks necessary to complete planned annexation south on U.S. 27. The city had previously thought the matter was completed, but wording changes were needed, resulting in the repeal of Ordinance 2021-002 and a new one created, Ordinance 2021-006. Both ordinance passed easily upon the second reading and vote.
• Lawson read a proclamation calling on Burnside citizens to recognize Veterans Day in November 11 and to “recognize the valor and sacrifice of our veterans and to remember that freedom is not free, and these are the men and women who paid for the freedom all of us enjoy today.”
Lawson, a veteran of the U.S. Army himself, said that the cause behind the occasion is very “dear and near” to his heart. He also took the opportunity to share his feelings on newsmaking controversies surrounding the National Anthem and United States flag, saying, “That flag represents that we have the freedom to say what we need to say, what we want to say, and stand up for what we think is right. I have no problem with that. I have no problem with you protesting or demonstrating or whatever you want to do for your belief. But I do have problem when it comes to kneeling against this flag, because this flag represents those soldiers that bled and died on our battlefields so we have those freedoms. For you to take a knee or anything else in disgrace of that flag is to spit on their graves.”
He added, “That’s my personal belief, my personal opinion. That’s not from the city.”
• The council spent much of the last half of the meeting discussing Airbnb properties and residential rentals and the proper balance between allowing them in the community and regulating possible noise issues that may be faced by nearby Burnside residents. No action was taken, but Lawson and the council acknowledged that there were potentially thorny issues to be considered.
“We don’t have any language in our ordinances or in our planning and zoning (policies) that addresses this stuff,” said Lawson, noting that the Airbnb model of vacation rental is a fairly new service that the lakeside community didn’t previously have to take into account. “As we get to be more (of) a town that’s tourism (based) and houses are starting to sell in our area, we need to address that issue. What do we want our town to look like? We want to be friendly and invite people in, but you have to respect the people who spent all this money to live here.”
Lawson said city attorney Molly Hardy was looking into the city’s legal options, while city clerk Crissa Morris was researching what other similar communities have done, ordinance-wise. He suggested workshops would be on the horizon to hash out these complications.
“Molly says (that) you can’t say, ‘They can’t come.’ You can’t do it. So you’ve got to have restrictions,” said Lawson. “You’ve got have, ‘They can’t do this, they can’t do that’ or ‘They can do this, they can do that.’ So that’s the way we need to handle it. You can’t say they can’t be here, because that’s discriminating, but you can control what they can and can’t do. We don’t want a family living next door to an ‘Animal House.’ I’ll put it that way. But if (visitors) are respectful, they come back and stay here and play here and spend their money and you don’t know they’re even here, why not let them (be) here?”
Lawson said potential problems could be having “50 people in one house” or “50 cars in the driveway.” Likewise, “you can’t have noise at 2 a.m., raising a ruckus.” Other city ordinances have addressed the matter with person-per-bedroom limits and noise curfews, and those policies could be effective in Burnside as well.
