With the upcoming opening of the new Lake Cumberland Farmers Market, Somerset City Council spent part of Monday’s meeting tying up one loose end – rescinding a 2013 resolution that might prevent the sale of wine.
The seven-year-old resolution concerned “small farm winery licensees located in farmers markets” and determined that the city of Somerset didn’t view farmers markets as “fairs, festivals and other similar types of events.”
The need at that time to determine whether or not a farmers market could be called a fair or festival was because winery license holders were only allowed to sell off-premises at fairs, festivals and retail sites.
The 2013 resolution notes that the state did not define what fairs and festivals were, meaning it was up to each local government to determine whether farmers markets counted.
During Monday’s meeting, City Clerk Nick Bradley read out the reasons for withdrawing the former decision, saying that the state’s alcoholic beverage rules have changed, plus the city has established an Entertainment Destination Center that assists with licensing of temporary alcohol sale permits.
That paves the way for the brand new farmers market building, located in what used to be the parking lot for the former Food Fair building, to allow local wineries to become vendors.
City Attorney John Adams stated after the meeting that the Farmers Market will work with the city’s Alcohol Beverage Control office to be compliant with all regulations.
The opening day for the Lake Cumberland Farmer’s Market is set for Thursday. Mayor Alan Keck reminded councilors that the market will open its doors for the first time at 1 p.m. and that he plans on hosting an episode of #seemyset LIVE at 6 p.m.
“Our farmers and growers and producers have sort of been champing at the bit to get access to the market. They’re ready to rock n’ roll, and we want to give them that avenue,” Keck said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council held the first reading of the 2020-2021 budget. The total budget was proposed to be $74.8 million.
General Fund was listed at $22.6 million while the Water Department’s budget was listed at $14.5 million, and the Wastewater’s budget was $11 million.
Before the budget’s reading, Mayor Keck said that he planned on letting councilors have a discussion on the budget during the next council meeting – which Keck said would be in person, rather than through Zoom as the past few council meetings have been held.
Keck said this budget would contain investments in utility infrastructure, such as the water, wastewater and sewer.
“This is a budget that we can execute, that we can afford and we can continue to provide great services to our citizens,” Keck said.
Despite the budget containing the phrasing that the water and wastewater rates “shall be in effect after the adopting of this ordinance,” Adams said there were no rate changes within the budget.
