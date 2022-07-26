At Monday’s meeting, the Somerset City Council agreed to waive the penalties on the unpaid taxes of a High Street property in order to help a developer renovate the residence.
The council will not be waiving the actual unpaid back taxes, but by waiving the fees it will clear the way for the property to be transferred to the new owners.
“I think they’re (the current owners) pretty much giving it to him (the new owner),” said City Attorney John Adams. “If he can get the tax liens waived, he can redo the property.”
Both Pulaski County Government and the Somerset Independent district are doing similar waivers, Adams said.
The house on the property, located at 312 High Street, is in a dilapidated state, Adams said. Without the developer taking on the project, the lot would become another in the long list of those taken over and maintained by city government.
Mayor Alan Keck confirmed the city currently has more than 30 properties on its books.
Adams added that when the economic climate is better for builders, the city’s plan would be to file suits in Pulaski Circuit Court, notify the tax lien holders they are selling the properties and offload the properties through sales.
Of the High Street property, Adams said, “This is an opportunity to save this one before it gets too far gone.”
Adams said it would cost the city between $5,000 and $10,000 to tear down the High Street house themselves, so by waiving the tax penalties it would still save the city money.
Keck said that this would also allow the property to be used for residential housing – something the city sorely needs more of.
From property finances to those of EMS, Council Member Amanda “Bean” Bullock updated council members about discussions at the latest Somerset-Pulaski County EMS board meeting, in which officials said there were currently nine open positions and three people off on medical leave.
Board members discussed having to cut costs in some areas in order to possibly raise pay.
“With our EMS workers coming in at $16.25 an hour – our paramedics coming in at that – then we’re going to have to look at some raises for these people,” Bullock said.
Keck said he agrees, but that Somerset government shouldn’t be taking on the entire cost.
“The city is putting up as much of the bill as the county is, and we’re less than 20 percent of the population,” Keck said.
The city and Pulaski County Government still have two years on their current agreement of how much of EMS’s costs the county will cover, Keck said, “but long-term there’s going to have to be substantive changes, and the city can’t always foot the bill.”
