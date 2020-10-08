A panel of veteran election officials has formed and on Monday the four-member group will begin counting mail-in absentee ballots as received daily from the post office, and in drop boxes.
Members of the vote-counting panel are Rick Barker and Rodney Casada, both veteran members of the Pulaski County Board of Elections; Mark Vaught, Pulaski County election coordinator; and Tanya Brown, deputy county clerk.
It was this innovative procedure that enabled Pulaski County during the COVID -19 delayed June 23 primaries to be one of the few counties in the state to report unofficial election results a couple of hours after the polls closed.
With so many voters switching from in-person voting to mail-in ballots because of the pandemic, it is impossible on Election Night to count thousands of absentee ballots and quickly get totals.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, the Election Department at the Pulaski County Clerk’s office said 5,529 absentee ballot requests had been made. Of this number, 2,626 ballots had been voted and returned by mail to the clerk’s office. This does not include ballots that may have been deposited in a drop box. Friday, October 9 is the last day to request an absentee ballot.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Elections, has assured absentee ballots and optical scanners during the early counting process will be secure at all times.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams have mandated every county release unofficial totals by midnight on Election Night. This means every county in Kentucky must come up with a way to count the flood of absentee ballots before the final voting hours.
Much confusion has been created by election procedural changes due to the pandemic. President Trump has cast doubt on the integrity of absentee voting, and frankly, many people out there are convinced a boogerman is lurking around trying to steal elections.
Pulaski County has state-of-the-art voting equipment, including paper ballots that leave a paper trail of votes casts.
During early days, votes were counted by the county clerk verbally calling out vote totals, candidate by candidate, from each precinct, and totals were recorded by deputy clerks using pencils.l
Today, a voter marks a ballot at the precinct, slides the ballot into an optical scanner, and votes are electronically counted. Nobody touches the marked ballot but the voter.
At the end of Election Day, cassettes from each optical scanner at each precinct are brought to the clerk’s office, inserted into a master computer and vote totals are flashed on a large television-like screen for all (traditionally a crowd of candidate representatives) to see.
A paper ballot inserted into an optical scanner is sealed for 10 days, according to state law, and only a circuit judge can break the seal.
This happened in November 2014 when Rodney Casada lost to Steve Kelley by 11,221 to 10,012, Casada filed an action in Pulaski Circuit Court asking for a recount and then Circuit Judge David A. Tapp personally supervised a hand count of paper ballots cast in the previous November election. Casada later conceded when he was convinced the vote totals would not change.
A reporter for the Commonwealth Journal who has observed local elections for 50 years said he has never seen any indication to question the integrity of elections in Pulaski County.
