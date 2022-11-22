Thanksgiving is almost here, and the Pulaski County Fiscal Court gave Jeff Choate something about which to be grateful.
Choate, president of Foothills Academy, a regional residential program that serves troubled youth in Albany, Ky., is seeking to provide Pulaski County with a similar facility, and got what he needed from the Fiscal Court to make that happen at Tuesday’s meeting of the magistrates.
“What we’re doing is (trying) to build a transitional living program for youth that have been in residential facilities and have basically nowhere to go (once) they turn 18,” he said. “Now, we’re trying to provide a place for them to live. They’ll be attending college, they’ll be finding work in the area, and we’ll have social workers there with them overseeing it.”
Added Choate, summing the point up succinctly, “It will provide homes for kids that have absolutely nowhere to go.”
The new Pulaski facility will be built on the corner of Wallace Avenue and Monticello Street, behind The Center for Rural Development.
In addition to Foothills, which is purposed for boys and young men, Choate’s program also oversees Otter Creek Academy, a similar facility for females in Wayne County.
“These are the kids who have earned the right to be there, and are expected to be a real asset to the community,” said Choate, who realized his dream of founding Foothills Academy in 2002. At Foothills, individuals receive counseling and therapeutic services related to issues such as addiction and behavior management.
Choate said he “truly” appreciated the court’s efforts on Foothills’ behalf.
“They’re a flow-through agency,” said Choate. “Without them, we wouldn’t (be able to do this.) We received an ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) grant some time ago, but with the cost of building materials, we needed a CDBG for it to work.”
CDBG refers to “Community Development Block Grant,” provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which supports a variety of functions from infrastructure to public services to economic development projects.
Foothills needed the county’s help with the grant; as such, the court had to take several steps, including passing a civil rights resolution to pledge that there would be no discrimination against certain types of people in determining who could live at the facility, getting the court’s approval to sign documentation for the CDBG grant, approving a bid from the Fahe agency out of Berea for administration and consulting services for the project, and amending the county’s budget amendment to reflect the $1,040,000 obtained from the grant.
As it’s a pass-through grant, there’s no financial obligation to the county to support the facility.
The magistrates approved all elements related to Foothills’ project and the grant.
“Basically, we did this CDBG grant, and now we’re to the point where we’re going to hand off the administration to Fahe (Consulting Services) out of Berea, Ky.,” said Kelley. “You’ll probably see ground break this spring or summer. Maybe this time next year, they’ll have the facility open, or it may take 18 months.”
With all the talk about homelessness in the area that’s been circulating lately, Kelley acknowledged that while Foothills isn’t a direct solution to that problem, it doesn’t hurt either.
“This will be just for the teens that are getting out of their program, but certainly, if they (falter in) sink or swim (mode), it could lead to homelessness,” said Kelley. “If they can’t find a job and can’t fend for themselves, they would probably end up on the streets or in jail, so this kind of gives them a little boost, a leg up, to get started.”
In other fiscal court business:
• The court approved a motion to table bid approval for new fire trucks and review the bids. They also considered lease rates on mowing tractors and approved a five-year plan that would allow for owning the tractors at the end of the term, and approved two-way system upgrades for 10 tornado sirens, replacing two older sirens, and adding two other locations.
• The Solid Waste department told the court that several lots on Fox Haven Drive needed to be mowed, as well as three addresses in the White Hall Manor mobile home park, where the trailers need to be moved off the properties also. The court approved these requests.
• The court approved a request from the county’s animal shelter to approve matching a grant for $2,100 for the spay and neuter program.
