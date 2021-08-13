Now that August has arrived, more than 10,000 students are returning to our local schools, many of whom are transported by school bus.
Kentucky law states all motorists must stop any time a school bus is loading or unloading children and the stop sign arm is extended from the side of the bus. Motorists must remain stopped until the arm is fully retracted. Minimum penalties for first offense are a fine of $100-$200, 30-60 days in jail, or both, and 6 points assessed against the violators driving record. For subsequent violations within a three-year period, the penalties substantially increase.
Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield states his office will give special attention to school bus stop arm violations and that his office will aggressively prosecute cases of persons cited to Pulaski District Court for these violations. Likewise, school bus drivers are encouraged to seek criminal complaints thru his office against motorists who they witness commit such violations.
Hatfield further states, “Every motorist in the County must be vigilant each morning and afternoon as children are loading and unloading from school buses.” Hatfield further cautions, “Do not just be watching the big yellow bus with the flashing red lights but be aware of the children that may dart into the roadway from around the bus”.
Hatfield hopes this warning will cause each of us to stop and think about not only school bus safety, but the safety of our most precious resource, our children.
