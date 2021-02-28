Pulaski County Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross is reporting that government officials have called upon the Red Cross to help citizens who have been impacted by the flooding which hit the county Sunday.
According to Ross, county agencies had conducted a total of four high-water rescues by 10:15 p.m. — one from a home and three others from vehicles.
The City of Somerset, he continued, has evacuated several residents in the vicinity of Rosewood Avenue and Richards Court.
"One of the houses down there had its foundation actually collapse," Ross said. "A basement wall collapsed on it."
Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll confirmed that home was located on Rosewood Avenue, adding that "officers were in chest-deep water helping the residents evacuate."
Thus far, two homes had to be evacuated.
The Red Cross will assist, Ross said, in interviewing impacted citizens as well as placing those without a place to stay in hotel rooms.
The EM director also noted that trees had blocked portions of Ky. 80 and Ky. 1003.
"We have multiple roads up in Eubank shut down," Ross said. "Pumphouse Road and Old Pumphouse Road are also shut down [in Somerset]."
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.