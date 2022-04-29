There are two candidates for Pulaski County Clerk in the May 17 Primary Election, and they have been working side-by-side for more than a decade.
Samantha Owens and Tim Price are both vying for the position that is currently held by County Clerk Linda Burnett.
Burnett chose not to run for re-election, which means there will be a new clerk.
But which one will it be? Voters got the chance to hear from both candidates during Tuesday’s Candidate Forum sponsored by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club.
Price told the crowd that he’s been working in the County Clerk’s Office for 14 years, “and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
He said he wanted to continue the progress the office has made over the past few years.
“It takes each and every one of us to get the job done. There may be two of us running out of the office, but we’re still a team. It takes all of us to accomplish what we need to accomplish,” Price said.
Owens has worked in the office for 13 years and is currently serving as the deputy county clerk.
“My mission as the county clerk is simple. You will have professional customer service across each department, throughout the office,” she said.
“I will extend our office hours that way we can accommodate real working families,” she said.
That will, in turn, cut down on the length of lines, she said.
Both candidates were given two questions asked by audience. The first was a general question asked of all job applicants – What would make you the best person for this job?
Price responded, “I feel like my years of customer service in the Pulaski County Clerk’s Office will definitely qualify me to be your next Pulaski County Clerk. I’ve always put people first. I’ve always done everything that I possibly can to help you.”
Owens’ reply was, “In my opinion, I am the best person for the job because I’ve been doing the job. Being Linda’s chief deputy when Linda’s not been in the office, I’ve had to step up and do her role. … I’m a hard working and I get things done.”
The second question asked was one of logistics. Do the employees, salary and hourly, have to use the time clock?
Both candidates agreed with each other that hourly workers must clock in and out, while salaried workers don’t punch a time card.
Owens expanded on that answer. “The salary employees are not just from 8 to 4:30,” she said. “I am one of those salary employees, and you will see me at the office a lot of times at 6 or 7 o’clock in the morning, and I will not leave the office till 6 or 7 in the evening.”
She added that she often takes calls on her lunch break, so she continues to work whenever she needs to help a customer.
Price, on the other hand, is an hourly employee, he said.
“I’ve never been salary, but I’ve always been hourly, and I can tell you that we run a good, tight ship in the Pulaski County Clerk’s Office with the time clock. … We have to really watch what we’re doing, but we have to be held accountable. That’s part of working.”
