Though they have yet to vote on it, members of Pulaski County Fiscal Court were presented Tuesday with a new agreement with Charter Communications.
The contract apparently hadn't been updated in several years, and was first presented to at the January 28 regular meeting. The company is asking to be able to continue using county roads and rights-of-way as needed. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley noted that this seven-year contract would be non-exclusive — meaning that the county could also contract with other companies.
"However, they're asking that if another company does come in here, that their restrictions not be any more burdensome than the new company," Kelley said during the January meeting.
Judge Kelley wanted authority to execute the agreement subject to County Attorney Martin Hatfield's approval so that the county could start collecting franchise fees as soon as possible. However, the court decided to postpone a vote to give Hatfield and magistrates a chance to review it themselves.
On Tuesday, Hatfield reported that he had a concern about county indemnification in the event that the company damaged property during installation work — adding the issue had been resolved with the updated agreement.
District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk made a motion to approve the contract with a second from District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson. Before the final vote, Hatfield explained that he had discussed collection of fees with Carla Combs, Charter's Senior Manager of Government Affairs. According to Charter, he said, the county is currently collecting $147,366.67 per year — or $12,280.56 monthly — through the state excise tax. Should the county choose to start collecting its own franchise fees, that figure is projected to jump to $278,394.69 annually.
"This would be an annual payment that would start next year," Hatfield read. "Once Charter starts collecting franchise fees from its subscribers in the county, the county will no longer receive the monthly payment from the state. Also customers will see no difference in the amount of their bill."
Because the agreement as presented included language for the excise tax rather than franchise fee, Strunk withdrew his motion so that the contract could be updated again.
"I'm not sure this agreement says what you want it to say," Hatfield explained, pointing out a clause referring to a change in Kentucky law. "But I take it from her email that there's no prohibition to the county [collecting franchise fees]."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.