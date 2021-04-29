County employees are undergoing CPR training this week, a class that County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley implemented to better prepare workers who are out and about in the county to assist with an emergency.
It’s a policy Kelley put in place several years ago, but it has already paid dividends. Just ask Road Department employee Scott West.
In 2018, West was faced with an emergency that wasn’t on the job, but a little more personal to him. Learning CPR allowed him to save his father’s life.
West explained that he had taken the yearly training required of county employees a couple of times. But February 28, 2018, was a day off for him, and he was helping his father, Richard Lee West, haul cattle to the stockyard in Stanford.
Scott West said that his father had told him the night before he wasn’t feeling well, but had insisted on going on this trip anyway.
Richard West was driving the truck up U.S. 27, and the two were approaching the caution lights in Waynesburg.
Scott said his father had been complaining about being short of breath.
“I told him to try to pull over, but he wouldn’t and he said he’d be all right,” Scott said.
Suddenly, Richard West starting seizing up.
“He was having congestive heart failure on me right then,” Scott said. “Of course, I had to grab the wheel, get control of the truck, and he was seizing, so he had the throttle of the truck mashed to the floor. It was a stick [shift], so I couldn’t get to the clutch. I had to try to keep us from running into people, and on top of it get the truck off the road where I could get him out.”
Getting the truck stopped was only part of the battle, however. Once Scott could get his father out of the truck and onto the ground, Scott said his father started gasping for his last bit of air.
“I started performing CPR on him. I’m not sure how long, it could have been two minutes or it could have been five, or it could have been 10,” Scott said.
Eventually, another driver stopped and called 911 for them. Then, another driver stopped who happened to also know CPR and could assist.
“When they loaded him in the ambulance, he didn’t have a heart beat. He wasn’t breathing,” Scott said.
But somewhere along the line, medical personnel were able to revive Richard.
“By the grace of God,” Scott said. “God was in control the whole time. But the doctor did tell me that if it hadn’t of been for me preforming CPR, he wouldn’t be here. He wouldn’t be here without me having those classes.”
Scott said that, at one point, he didn’t take the training classes seriously.
“I did at one time look at them and say ‘I’ll never use that.’ You don’t think about it. It’s one of the furthest things in your mind till it happens.”
Now, Scott West said he would like to see as many places as possible teach CPR, especially high schools.
Ernie Acton, the instructor teaching CPR classes this week, said the key to helping someone is early recognition that CPR is needed.
“The sooner they can do CPR the better off,” he said.
Around 100 county employees are taking the training this week, divided into several four-hour classes. They are learning infant, child and adult CPR.
Judge Kelley explained why he thought the classes were needed. “When we first came into office, we had an incident outside of the courthouse,” he said.
He decided, then and there, that the training was needed because county employees are around the public a lot.
“There’s an opportunity for our employees to have heart attacks or go unconscious, so we decided we wanted to make this a mandatory training for our employees,” Kelley said.
Scott West backed up that thought.
“With us out here on the roads like we are, we can come across a wreck. … You never know what you’re liable to run across, and it’s good [knowledge] to have. Even with you co-workers, you never know.”
