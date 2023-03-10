Twelve thousand Pulaski Countians are expected to vote in next election, and keeping an election of that size quickly and fairly takes a minor miracle. Thankfully, the people of Pulaski County have some brand new voting machines to make sure things go smoothly — or at least as smoothly as possible.
Following several fiscal court meetings in which Pulaski County election coordinator Mark Vaught and the magistrates coordinated preferable steps forward on new voting machines, Vaught recommend KNOWiNK. The County has been using Tenex voting machines, and Vaught said he felt that the Tenex machines had become passé.
“The Tenex, the one we’ve been using for the past five years, they haven’t changed a bit, and I don’t think they want to change,” said Vaught.
Vaught said the overall difference between the Tenex and the new KNOWiNK was negligible as far as capability goes, but the KNOWiNK machines, according to Vaught, are cheaper and more user-friendly.
KNOWiNK also has a relationship with voting company Harp Enterprises, which should allow the counting process to have fewer speed bumps.
The KNOWiNK machines are tablets which have only voting capabilities on them (no games or social media). They are encrypted and can communicate directly with coordinators in Frankfort, which helps with security and speed.
Electronic poll books also have an advantage over paper rosters in that the time spent counting votes is significantly decreased, which saves the county a lot of money in workers’ hours. E-poll books also reduce other machinery needed to scan large amounts of ballots and allows the county to “slim down” the number of precincts.
Now that the county has the new machines, Vaught and the rest of the election board have organized a course to train polling workers on the use of the new KNOWiNK technology and how its use would impact the next election.
Vaught, during an interview with the Commonwealth Journal, pulled up a faux voter profile named Abraham Lincoln. Born in 1909, this “Abraham Lincoln” citizen would be the oldest voter in the county.
Vaught demonstrated how Abraham Lincoln would log into the e-poll book and scan his ID, leave his signature, then submit his voting form. The machine printed out a paper receipt of the machine’s action. Even in an unlikely event that a machine was stolen, polling representatives said, the paper receipt would show the necessary information.
Vaught claimed that this new equipment would help reduce costs and time while still maintaining the security of the election.
