Two of the candidates for county judge-executive are putting their thoughts about the role education plays in workforce development into social media posts, conflicting over how to get more Pulaskians into jobs.
Meanwhile, the third candidate is using her years of experience in both education and workforce development to consider the best way to collaborate with employers.
Over the weekend, incumbent Steve Kelley made Facebook posts in response to a February 28 post from Marshall Todd.
Todd stated that Pulaski has lost 2,100 workers since 2013, and said that as a businessman in the home building and farming fields he knew “what it takes to create jobs.”
Todd said, “I will propose to our local school systems that we implement programs that are now being used in more than 250 schools across the country to reach our children at the middle school and early high school level to develop work ethics, teaching social skills, and taking pride in what you do with a focus on a career. We are graduating too many students without adequate skills necessary to join the workforce.”
It was the last sentence that drew the ire of Kelley, who said Todd had “offended many of my close friends and family with his plans to fix our schools. ... Our school systems are NOT the reason we are seeing lower workforce participation. Our schools and our teachers do an excellent job educating our youth for their future. For him to make such a claim is a gut punch to every teacher in our school systems.”
On Monday, Todd told the Commonwealth Journal that the intent of his original messages was not to blame the educational system.
“I am not condemning teachers or our school administrators. My wife, Shelia, was a teacher for 36 years and taught in all three school districts,” Todd said.
“I know what a grueling job it is and how much sacrifice is made every day by our teachers. They are the light for many students. I am familiar with our schools and know that we have the best quality teachers and administrators. I do know that our school systems have their own programs that they utilize along with the mandatory studies that are required by the state.”
On Tuesday, the Commonwealth Journal discussed workforce development with the race’s third candidate, Shirlene Epperson Taylor, who spent 26 years in the Cumberlands Workforce Department as well as served on several educational boards across the local school systems.
Taylor’s opinion was that the schools are doing well in promoting workforce development.
“We have a very strong education system here,” she said. “...“The education system here is very open to what the workforce issues and needs are in our community.”
That includes the local high schools and the Somerset Community College, all of which she said she has worked with closely over the years.
The schools have programs that help youths with finding work experience and internship programs while they are still in high school.
Pulaski and Somerset schools also participate in programs such as the Work Ethics Seal Program, while SCC participates in the Kentucky FAME (Federation for Advance Manufacturing Education) Program.
There is also the Pulaski County Area Technology Center (ATC), where high school students can earn dual credit in courses.
ATC has programs in Automotive Technology, Construction Carpentry, Health Sciences, Industrial Maintenance and Welding Technology.
But while both Taylor and Kelley did not agree with Todd that the schools are not graduating work-ready students, they did agree that the area is seeing a work shortage.
“We do have a current workforce issue,” Taylor said. “It’s not because of the school system. It’s because people have not returned to work.”
Kelley said the lack of a workforce was a nationwide problem, not one seen only here in Pulaski.
Kelley offered three reasons for the problem:
• More workers are retiring than there are younger workers are entering to replace them.
• Childcare is unavailable or unaffordable, forcing single parents to leave the workforce.
• Federal government incentivizes people not to work, giving them a reason to stay home.
Taylor said the federal incentives, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, had a lot to do with people staying home.
“Kentucky is number 48 in workforce participation,” she said. “We’re just ahead of West Virginia and Mississippi. In the state of Kentucky 80,000 people have not returned to work, and there’s 160,000 job openings, according to the Kentucky Chamber [of Commerce]."
Todd’s solution was the programs that he said he wanted to implement in local schools. “My hope is to always be a help to our local schools and businesses," said Todd. "I have spoken with people from all over the state and nation who have implemented a program that is helping to teach work skills starting at the middle school level. This program has been implemented in more than 250 schools across the nation. This is an additional program that can help students grow with the ever-evolving jobs market.
“This was never about the school systems and its ability to teach students. I am not here to try to fix our schools or interfere with their teaching. That is for the educators and the education department.”
And while Todd agreed with Kelley that the reasons Kelley presented contributed to the workforce problem, he said, “These are only a few of the reasons we have workforce issues, with the number one reason being the federal and state government continuing to give out incentives to not work. That was the point of my post, to try and change the mindset of our children that might not see the need for college and would like to enter the workforce at an earlier age.
“COVID has definitely changed our workforce,” he added.
Taylor’s solution? To create a team that brings in all sides that will look for solutions.
“If I’m blessed with that honor to be the county judge, I will work continuously with our education system, our employers, and other partners to bring a team together to look at what they feel the issues are,” she said.
