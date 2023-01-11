New Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd made some waves Tuesday during his first regularly scheduled meeting, underlining the fact that Pulaski County’s budget is much lower that it should have been following last administration.
“I’m not saying we’re out of money, but budget-wise, we are exhausted,” said Todd. “I’m somewhat concerned … I’m more than somewhat concerned, because we should have had 35%.”
According to state law, said Todd, the former judge was supposed to leave the new judge 35% of the budget. However, Todd claims that the remaining budget is “way below 20%” with six months left. He felt that the prior administration showed no restraint in its spending.
“We’re going to have to go into reserves and get some more money,” Todd said in a post-interview.
During the meeting, he felt it was imperative that the county rein in its spending as much as possible in case a crisis occurs.
“Especially if we get a snowstorm or some emergency, we’re going to have to dip into other funds. I realize we have funds left over from previous years, but why make a budget if we can’t follow it?” Todd questioned. “It’s very critical that we move forward with caution.”
Treasurer Joan Isaacs weighed in as well and added some context to the low budget. She cited some work being done without first being approved or obtaining purchase orders.
“Once work is completed, it has to be paid for,” said Isaacs. “I don’t want to say it was justified, but we had to do what we had to do also. No excuse, but it had to be done.”
Isaacs and Todd spoke briefly about work being done before being approved. Isaacs said that she “preached” on the importance of approving work before it was done until she was “blue in the face” and said that such an issue would cause problems in state audits, which “aren’t fun.”
Todd reminded the attendance that state auditors were currently in the building as the court met.
“So going forward, we have to be cautious,” Todd reiterated.
He was confident that the county would be able to recoup the money by the end of the fiscal year in June through taxes and through the reserves, but this would require restraint in spending.
But as of right now, said Todd, “we’re spent out.”
Other items covered in court on Tuesday included:
- Sheriff Bobby Jones and County Clerk Tim Pryce spoke at their first fiscal court meeting as newly elected officials.
- Beverly Haynes, after 25 years of service, has had “interim” removed from her title and has been inducted as full 911 director. Todd also commended her on her work at that position.
- The Sheriff’s office presented a check to the court, which was unsurprisingly accepted unanimously.
- Chappell Way’s road measurement was corrected.
- EMS opened their bid for mechanical CPR.
- Transitional housing was discussed to be opened on Wallace Street.
Additionally, no action was taken in an executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.