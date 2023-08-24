During the most recent Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting, SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority) President & CEO Chris Girdler presented his annual impact report, which highlighted another successful year and reviewed a wide range of projects carried out by the local multi-member economic board.
At the conclusion of the SPEDA presentation, Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw posed the question “Why does the city not providing funds [to SPEDA]?
“With the funds that we are paying [$400,000 per year] and the increase of the funds that are coming along [which will increase to $620,000 in 2025] what is the city’s thoughts on why don’t they provide funds [to SPEDA]?” Ranshaw questioned. “I know they provide the office [SPEDA] is in, but why is the city not providing funds? It is Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development, but there are no funds coming in from Somerset – just an office.”
The formation of SPEDA was announced in 2016, touted as an umbrella economic development organization formed by the city and county to coordinate job creation efforts in Somerset and Pulaski County. The city and the county worked out interlocal agreements, which – in part – made an amendment to the occupational tax distribution between the two local entities.
In that original [five-year] interlocal agreement in 2016, the county currently collected 1 percent while the city collected .4 percent so that businesses and employees working within Somerset’s boundaries pay a combined 1.4 percent. The county turned over .2 percent of revenues collected within the city limits — allowing Somerset a total of .6 percent.
The SPEDA interlocal agreement tied in with the occupational tax agreement which called for the county to appropriate funding to [SPEDA] as agreed upon in the separate tax agreement (which at that time was $800,000 each fiscal year). The county’s contribution was considered as a 50-50 split between the county and city.
SPEDA began conducting business in 2019.
In 2021, the interlocal agreement terms were amended to the county’s financial annual contribution lowered to $400,000 per year and increasing to $620,000 in 2025. The occupational license fee agreement stayed the same. Both governments may, as authorized by law, adjust their respective occupational license fee rates any time during the contract term.
Not taking part of any of those past interlocal agreements, newly elected Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd is questioning whether there is an equal contribution between the city and the county in funding SPEDA. Todd, who serves on the SPEDA board, said he has received complaints from some the county’s residents about SPEDA’s funding. Other than grants, SPEDA’s entire funding is from the monies received from the county each fiscal year.
“I would like to make sure everything is funded equally,” Todd stated. “If the city contributes infrastructure, as they should, because they have more to offer with the utilities than we do. We have none of those abilities to do that. But I think we can continue to work together. It won’t be a problem going forward.
“I do have some complaints from county citizens that [the funding] is one sided and the county is supplying too much funding for the SPEDA organization,” Todd added. “It’s [$400,000] a strain right now on our budget, but we’re going to make it work going forward.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, who is in his second term in office, has served on the SPEDA board and has been a part of the city-county interlocal agreements from the beginning. Keck stated that the city is more than paying their fair share to SPEDA through the interlocal agreements.
“The interlocal agreement was set up to work in tandem [between city and county],” Keck stated. “You can’t look at any one of part [of the agreement] in isolation and make sense or that is seems fair [to both entities]. I think that’s where some of the folks in the county, or even [county] representatives, might feel like ‘why are we putting in the money and the city doesn’t?’ The city has the legal right to take more of the occupational tax, that’s earned in the city, from the county. If [the city] took everything we were entitled to, we could fund the entire economic development on our own.
“The other component is we have an EMS agreement and this is something the county’s struggling with because they agreed to send us more money over the last three years, and it hasn’t fully come to fruition,” Keck said. “You have got to look at the agreements in total. I did help negotiate them, but it was the same [Fiscal Court] that voted on those agreements during my administration. They signed off [on the agreements] because it was a win-win [for both city and county]. Then assuming the agreements are honored on all sides, we agreed not to then take more of the occupational tax money. So that was the win for the county where they are kind of protecting themselves.”
Keck also explained that the city’s utility infrastructure is a big part of that agreement that is hard to equate with a monetary amount.
“You can’t get new development without our infrastructure,” Keck stated. “That’s my biggest issue with past administrations in the city, we would run utilities to places and not annex it in. We have all this cost and the only way to make the revenue back is to sell water. Well, there’s just not enough money. Utility infrastructure is a huge component, and then it’s almost exclusively funded by the city.”
Keck also addressed the county’s debate that the county is funding the jail and 911 without the help of the city. But the Somerset mayor explained that all of the city’s citizens help fund those two county-operated departments
“[County representatives] have stated they fund all the jail and 911,” Keck explained. “Actually, every city taxpayer, homeowner, property owner is also a county taxpayer. And so when they say the city doesn’t participate, what they mean is city government.
“But city taxpayers are contributing at the same, or you could argue higher level, because the county doesn’t pave any roads in the city,” Keck added. “When I get my city property tax bill, I get one in the county, just like a county resident. So city residents are absolutely paying their fair share towards all of us.”
While Todd – personally – did not question or feel like the city was not contributing their fair share to the economic board, he did express his concerns that SPEDA needed to bring in more industry to the local area. Todd felt like the added occupational tax brought in by new industry would help ease the county’s financial strain on funding SPEDA, and it would help legitimize the city’s portion of the interlocal agreement funding to SPEDA.
“My only problem is we don’t seem to be getting enough industry here,” Todd stated. “I’m a little disappointed. I’m proud of what SPEDA does, but I’m disappointed that we don’t have any build-ready sites going forward. If we had those ready I feel like we would land something here and then the city would contribute their financial revenue to putting infrastructure there.
“The governor is announcing projects all over the state,” Todd added. “If we had something ready, some ground ready, or some build-ready sites, I think we could get something here really quick. That would be a big boost to our occupational tax, property tax, and fire tax; and that would be their [city’s] part. If nothing comes, then they’re not having to contribute any infrastructure if we don’t open up new business.”
However, Keck stated the local area has seen huge growth in new industry over the last four years. He also explained that you can’t just measure new industry with just the building of a new mega-factory, but you have to look at the overall picture of new money generated as industry growth.
“We’ve had record industry,” Keck vaunted. “AppHarvest, while they’re much maligned, they spent $70 million and hired over a hundred people. Their corporate headquarters hired 20-plus people. We can’t lose sight of the win of Team Modern and their huge expansion. The Hollander Company, moving from I believe it was Cincinnati, starting a factory here is big. The huge surge in new restaurants, downtown businesses, and even renovations of car dealerships. We have had a record year in tourism. All of that is still industry.
“I think what [Todd] is hoping for a new mega factory, like a couple of other communities have gotten,” Keck said. “I don’t know that’s as much of what we need is just to continue to stay on this track. You can pull the numbers, and the occupational tax revenue they’re [the county] getting, I think they are up about 30%. I don’t know of hardly any communities that can match that over the last four years. They might not be the headliners that you see with Andy Beshear running for reelection, but they’re huge wins.”
And while industry growth is more than just a new big factory, Todd believes that a new factory or new industry will lead to other aspects of growth in the local economy.
“New industry will lead to more jobs, and homes come with jobs,” Todd stated. “I’ve talked to a lot of people in other communities that is all developed new industry, and they’re building homes and infrastructure right and left. It’s contributing massively to the town’s economy and surrounding counties. I’ve always believed if we landed a project here I’m not concerned about our local workforce, because there’d be people moving here to work on a good project if we had something here. We don’t want to worry about expanding our industry because we don’t have the workers. I think workers will come, they’ll come from other counties to come here and work for us. And just think what that would do to our economy if we had more people here working. It would boost our occupational taxes. It’d be good for the whole economy.”
Keck pointed out that things are much better than they may appear, but inflation and rising expenses are making both the county and city budgets much more difficult to manage.
“As a result of these agreements and our our aggressive leadership, we’re growing,” Keck pointed out. “The county is getting about another $3 million, maybe even $4 million in occupational taxes, and we’re getting over $1 million. That’s new money coming into our community that we used to not have just four short years ago. I think we also have to ‘stop and smell the roses’ and say, ‘Hey, it’s not all bad’. What we’re doing is really working. It’s just some of these costs are going up faster than even the new revenue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.