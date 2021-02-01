If you’re looking for a lot of snow, you may want to head east.
An amount of white fell on local soil as the work week began, falling overnight into Monday. It was enough to make for a picturesque scene when one looked out the window, but those who looked at a weather map and were hoping for a deep-ish four inches or so didn’t get their wish.
Pulaski got “maybe upwards of half-an-inch to an inch,” said Dustin Jordan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., on Monday afternoon
By this morning, Tuesday, that total should be doubled or so, as Jordan forecast another inch or half-an-inch to fall overnight going into Tuesday, with a start time of around 10 or 11 p.m.
But still — don’t be disappeared if there’s no Winter Wonderland waiting outside. Just enough to make you have to knock the snow off your car windows.
“(The snow) probably favored some of the higher terrain to the east,” said Jordan.
Meanwhile, the nor’easter snow storm is dropping inches upon inches on the major East Coast U.S. cities, canceling flights and train routes and already getting into the “feet” category.
Temperatures will “struggle to get out of the 30s” on Tuesday, with another night in the low 20s, before Wednesday highs reach the upper 30s. Around Thursday, temperatures could get up to around 50, significantly warming things up.
Even though the snowfall wasn’t too heavy, it can still cause some problems, especially on remote roadways. Dan Price, Deputy Judge-Executive for Pulaski County Government, said the county’s fleet of 40 trucks headed out at 5 a.m. to treat and clear the roadways, and planned to do so again at 3 a.m. going into Tuesday “because it looks to be a very consistent pattern.”
Price is also worried about a “polar vortex” next week, though Jordan said there’s a “lot of uncertainty” about that air mass.
All of the trucks are out and being used, said Price. They haven’t encountered any bad situations yet — even the 911 Dispatch Center reported virtually no motor vehicle accident calls on Monday afternoon — but have a lot of ground to cover and slick spots to treat on roadways and bridges.
“With the vastness of this county, you can have a storm pattern come in from Mintonville and go through Mt. Zion and Squib-Ano, and the southern part of the county gets very little (snow),” he said. “With the geographic size of the county, it can change a lot from area to area.”
