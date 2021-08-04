Pulaski County recently earned some "trash talking" rights by winning the largest amounts in Kentucky for two state environmental grants.
Recycling and Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten recently announced that his department had been awarded nearly $664,000 as part of a $4.8 million announcement from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management to fund 75 projects across the commonwealth.
Both the $278,302.89 recycling grant and the $385,632.88 composting grant were the largest awarded in the state this year, according to Masten.
The coordinator noted that the recycling funding would go toward equipment that will allow the recycling center to work with AppHarvest not only at their Shopville site currently under development but also in Richmond and Berea.The recycling center plans on purchasing another skid steer so that the one they have can be used at the county's new composting facility. The funding will also allow the county to begin accepting styrofoam at the recycling center.
"This will be the first time the county has recycled styrofoam," Masten said, "so this gives our residents another opportunity to recycle."
The composting grant will be used to add additional grinding equipment for the composting facility.
The state awarded 34 recycling grants worth $2.71 million and 12 composting grants worth $1.37 million. These grants require a 25 percent local match in the form of cash or “in-kind” labor, educational activities or advertising to promote the program from those receiving the awards.
Masten said Pulaski meets the requirement through employee labor. "We never have any issue," he said. "We go above and beyond on each grant each year on matching."
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said he can't wait to see the compost facility, which opened last winter, in full operation.
Funding for the grants comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, which is generated by a $1.75 fee for each ton of municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky landfills.
