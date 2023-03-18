In Tuesday’s monthly Pulaski County School Board meeting, Superintendent Pat Richardson made a motion requiring the school board’s support for a lawsuit brought by the Council for Better Education against the Kentucky State Legislature. The motion was passed by the rest of the board unanimously.
The lawsuit seeks to challenge a narrowly passed law which would allow state funding to be invested in charter schools. The law also required a charter school to be built in Louisville and another in Northern Kentucky. The plan, as stated by the legislature, is to allow for the study of charter schools and the effects they have on the students who attend them and the community as a whole.
It is of the opinion of the Council for Better Education and the Pulaski County School Board that charter schools divest government funding from public schools. The Council for Better Education’s lawsuit claims the law violates the Kentucky state constitution.
“A charter school could come to Pulaski County,” said Richardson in an interview with the Commonwealth Journal. “If a charter school came to Pulaski County and was started, then they could get local tax funding that would go away from our schools.”
Richardson said he felt that taking money away from Pulaski County schools to fund a charter school would be “detrimental.”
“Basically, it’s run like a business,” Richardson continued. “The majority of charter schools will come into an area. They’ll last a few years and drain money away from the local education resources.”
Other items addressed in Tuesday’s meeting were:
- Approval of the Design Development Package for Pulaski County High School’s Roof Replacement.
- Approval of the revised BG-1 for the Norther and South Wellness Center projects.
- Approval of D.W. Wilburn as the winning bidder and general contractor for the PC Wellness Center North and South projects.
- Approval of the proposed KDE AI owner-contractor agreement.
- Approval of the purchase orders associated with PC Wellness Center North and South projects.
Out-of-state school trips, school-wide fundraisers, the 2023-2024 photography bid, the technology plan were all approved. Salary schedules were amended to include the PBIS stipend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.