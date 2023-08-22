Pulaski countians will see a very slight decrease in their property taxes, while county employees will have to wait for officials to negotiate with their current insurance vendor before knowing whether they will have a family plan option in the next insurance enrollment.
Pulaski County Fiscal Court discussed both subjects during its meeting on Tuesday.
For the county’s property tax rate, magistrates voted to take what is known as the compensating rate – where the county will collect as much in revenue as they did in the previous year.
The 2023 rate will be 4.4, down slightly from last year’s 4.6.
What that means is property owners will pay $44 in county tax per $100,000 in property, instead of the $46 from last year.
The county will still collect around $1.9 million in tax revenue, Treasurer Crissa Morris said.
While magistrates showed no problem with voting to accept the compensating rate, Morris told the group they basically had no choice.
In order to raise rates, a governmental entity is required to pass an ordinance. The ordinance cannot go into effect until 45 days after its passage, allowing enough time in case a group of voters wish to protest the raise in rate via petition.
Because the deadline to approve county tax rates is September 9, Morris said there was not enough time to allow for that 45-day requirement.
There was a delay in getting the tax information back from the state, as both Morris and Todd said they had only received the state’s calculations for the compensating rate on Monday.
“There was some confusion about what the tax rate was last year,” Morris said.
Magistrate Mark Ranshaw went along with the vote to take the compensating rate, but spoke out in favor of looking at how to generate more tax revenue in the future.
“My issue, and I’ve been saying this all along, we’re in a situation where our expenses right now are more than our revenue coming in, and eventually it’s going to hurt us,” Ranshaw said.
The Pulaski County Public Library will also be taking its compensating rate, which will be 6.2. That is also slightly lower than last year’s rate of 6.3.
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has opted to keep its rate of 3.0, which is the same as last year.
While the decision to accept the county’s tax rate was simple, the decision on how to move forward with county employee insurance was more complicated.
Magistrates ultimately decided to give Todd the authority to negotiate with the county’s current agency, Neikirk Insurance. But the original plan put forward by Todd was to advertise for bids to see what other insurance options were available to the county.
The motion to advertise for bids was made by Ranshaw, but when no other magistrate seconded it, Todd himself put forward the second.
Todd noted that the current agency had worked with the county for a long time and done a good job, “But we’d like to make sure our pricing is correct.”
Ranshaw agreed, saying, “Competition is always good, plus we have a lot of employees here that are looking for family plans.”
He noted that several employees had declined county insurance because of the lack of a family plan.
However, when it came time for a vote, Ranshaw was the only one in favor of putting it out for bids.
County Attorney Martin Hatfield told magistrates that another option was to authorize the judge-executive to negotiate with their current vendor, which led Magistrate Mike Wilson to make the motion with Jimmy Wheeldon making the second to that effect.
That motion passed 3-2. Ranshaw voted “No” because, “I want additional vendors looking at it.”
Alternately, Magistrate Jason Turpen voted against it, “Just because we haven’t seen a plan [from Bill Neikirk] yet. I think we need to have a plan presented.”
