Pulaski County Fiscal Court can often be about finding ways to lose the least amount of money. However, Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting showed Danny Masten of Pulaski County Waste Management and Recycling hopefully getting the county some large grants.
Masten approached the lectern on Tuesday with success in grants. Solid Waste has applied four years in a row for rubber modified asphalt grants, like one received in 2019 for Thurman Road.
After years of applying, Masten announced that the county had secured another rubber modified asphalt grant for Bourbon Road.
“If you’ve been across Thurman Road, it looks really, really good for how that’s held up, so we’re hoping the same for (Bourbon Road),” Masten said in court.
The grant will be for almost $98,000 and will be for resurfacing Bourbon Road with rubber modified asphalt.
Rubber modified is comparable to conventional asphalt, and it also cuts down on noise. Masten explained that the potential benefits of using asphalt made from crumb rubber include better traction and water-shedding properties. For those reasons as well as the obvious environmental value, he continued, the grant has become one of the most competitive in the state.
Rubber modified is still experimental, though, which is why Kentucky and other states are giving grants for towns to use it and study the results.
Masten said that Bourbon Road was the obvious choice for the grant because it’s high-traffic, making it more useful a repair to the community and more attractive a recipient of grant money.
“The state only awards handful of these…” said Masten.
The state is divided into four or five pieces, explained Masten, and each piece can only receive one grant. The fact that Pulaski County received the grant was very fortunate.
The project is slated to begin in October 2023.
