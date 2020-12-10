After years of planning, Pulaski County is close to opening a green waste composting site off the Ky. 914 Bypass.
At Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, County Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator Danny Masten updated magistrates on the project — saying it would be one of only five or six other Kentucky counties with such a program although some cities and universities operate them as well.
“We received a grant for $25,000 this year,” Masten said, “and we’ll start the process to apply for more money for next year…[The state] is super excited to work with us.”
The funding, from the Kentucky Pride Fund Composting Grant administered by the Division of Waste Management, is to be applied toward equipment rental for mulching, which can be used in parks and other locations.
Masten explained that the county hopes to involve all the local municipalities as well as set aside one day a month for local property owners to be able to drop their green materials off for free. The county will offer permits for landscapers, tree trimmers and other local businesses to dump their materials.
“That will be another revenue source for the facility to continue to grow,” he said, “and to continue to make our overall program one of the best in the state.…It’s really going to be a great program, I think, for the county.”
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley noted the program has been something the county has been working on for some time. Masten added that the facility will be a great asset for clean ups of weather-related debris.
In other news, the court approved the promotion of Cameron Smith and Jordan Bales from part-time employees to full time. Cameron Ellington was promoted from skilled laborer to CDL driver. The 109 Board covers wage costs.
