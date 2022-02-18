It’s almost moving day for Pulaski County 911.
The 911 center and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) held a ribbon cutting and open house for its new facility Friday, welcoming the public to view its new space in the basement of the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center.
That “new space” was actually built originally with an eye on moving the 911 dispatch center there, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley and Pulaski Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross said.
For one reason or another, that never happened.
Kelley called the first look at the new center exciting and seemed pleased that the basement of the training center was now going to be utilized for its intended purpose.
“I consider this a big victory. We’ve been planning this for a while,” he said.
Moving into the new office means room to expand for both 911 and the EOC, Ross said.
In the current building, they only have room for four 911 dispatchers. In the new space, they have five dispatch stations, with room to add more if needed.
“Right now, phones are the limiting capability,” Ross said. “There’s a lot of engineering that goes into those, and they’re kind of pricy. We’re adequately meeting the needs of the county with four right now, so we can add that fifth for holiday weekends, car show weekends, stuff like that.”
Similarly, officials could tell when they started up the EOC that the space dedicated for it was limiting.
“Essentially, we had a folding table and three work stations at our old center,” Ross said. “Pre-COVID, if we could seat six people in there, it would be tight. With COVID, we found we’re really going to need a lot larger work station for distancing reasons.”
With room to only fit about five people comfortably, Ross said that when extra people were needed, they had to go out into lobbies and work on makeshift tables.
“I won’t say that hindered us at all, but it kind of opened our eyes to say, ‘Hey, this [new space] is what we need.’”
Now, the center has nine workstations that are spread out, giving each person a five-foot work area, plus there is room for more stations if needed.
Kelley said the EOC was something he wanted to create early on in his first term in office, and recalled talking with former Public Safety Director Tiger Robinson about getting it set up.
When it finally came to fruition at the end of 2019, the timing couldn’t have been better, he said, because it was needed when the COVID pandemic started.
“It was a Godsend. Perfect timing us, because people were starting to panic, nobody was sure what was happening.”
Kelley added, though, it was clear early on that a bigger space was needed. “It was good to open it, but we realized right away we had a very cramped space.”
Not only does the new space allow both emergency organizations to spread out, it allows them to communicate with each other better, Ross noted.
In the current building, the 911 center is in the basement while the EOC is on the ground floor. At the Fire Training Center, they will be next door to each other, with people from one being able to hear what is going on with the other.
That way, EOC will be in a better position to take over for 911 dispatchers when a major incident happens, like a multi-vehicle wreck or a weather-related event like a tornado.
“I want to keep dispatch handling the day-to-day calls, and EOC taking the incidents off of them,” he said.
Kelley said the move to the new center will increase safety for the public.
“I just want the people to know that we’re putting emergency management and safety of our people first and foremost,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.