Audits are scary, and Tuesday’s Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting saw the reading of 2021’s audit report. Due to mistakes and lack of delegation, the county’s audit came back less than clean.
Pearcy & Gray is an accounting firm based out of Louisville that handles government audits. Linda Gray of Pearcy & Gray gave the auditor’s opinion on how Pulaski County’s funds are handled in Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting.
While many mistakes were resolved, there were problems that had not yet been resolved, and Fiscal Court will spend the next several weeks reviewing them.
The audit discrepancies were as follows:
• The county “lacks adequate segregation of duties over cash, receipts, and reconciliations”;
• “lacks adequate controls over occupational tax receipts”;
• failed to prepare ore review the budget as required;
• “did not correctly (record) inter-fund transfers and transfers were not always approved by fiscal court”;
• “did not have strong internal controls over disbursements”;
• “The Pulaski County fiscal court did not properly disclose debt information on the quarterly financial report”;
• “The Pulaski County Fiscal Court did not maintain proper records for the public properties corporation fund and general obligation bonds”;
• “The Pulaski County Jailer did not prepare daily checkout sheets for all revenue received and did not make daily deposits intact”;
• “The Pulaski County Jail Commissary did not have strong internal controls over disbursements”;
• “The Pulaski County fiscal court did not follow proper procurement procedures for purchases over $20,000.”
Gray blamed much of the discrepancies to “the chaos of COVID.” She noted that many of the issues of the fourth quarter had to do with funds given by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). She said virtually all counties that Pearcy & Gray audited had this issue.
“It was new. No one knew what to do. No one gave them any guidance. It was just all over the place,” she said.
She also noted that there were simply a lot of expenses the county has to oversee.
“It is pretty difficult for some of these not to happen, but we’re supposed to report what we find,” she said.
However, she did mention the failure to keep a good account of the public properties corporation fund was avoidable.
“This is something really that can be easily done,” said Gray. “It’s really just a spreadsheet … it’s very simple … it’s just really an excel spreadsheet.”
Ultimately, many of the discrepancies came down to simply not delegating responsibility to other county workers, confusion brought on by COVID, and simple mistakes.
Said County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd, “They’re findings that’s been going on for years, and they keep coming up every year in their audit. We are trying to correct them… This audit has been two years in the making, and they couldn’t get it resolved because of missing documents. They’ve finally gotten them in the last couple months with our help. They have recovered those documents and finally closed this audit that’s two years old … They’re repeated findings that we are going to correct going forward.”
Todd added, “It’s sloppy bookkeeping … It’s a lot of lack of leadership and a lack of doing your job.”
Todd said that much of it is “minor stuff” that the court should be able to resolve over the next few meetings, however much of it was “serious.”
“But we’re going to get this taken care of going forward. It’s just going to take a while,” he said.
Furthermore, Todd was confident that new treasurer Crissa Morris would help resolve these issues.
In other fiscal court business:
• New roads were added to the county system, and the court made seven updates to the administration code. A motion for the reading of these updates was pass unanimously.
• Donna Turner and Gerald Hines’s positions expired on the 109 board. They were reappointed for a two-year term unanimously.
• Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield used his trusty Swiss Army knife to unseal a heap of bids for contractor services.
Said Judge Todd before he began, “This is going to take a while.”
It did. Hatfield read the bids, and the bids were accepted unanimously.
Bids for mowing tractors were also read. They were accepted unanimously.
Jailer Anthony McCollum then came forward also with bids, which involved e-cigs. The reading of these elicited a laugh from the court and those in attendance. Arraignment equipment for the jail was also approved for purchase. A reimbursement grant had already been approved for this equipment.
• Pulaski County Election Coordinator Mark Vaught discussed reapportionment of voting districts. More on this will be reported in Thursday’s issue of the Commonwealth Journal.
• 911 and Solid Waste both were approved for a new hire.
