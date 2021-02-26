No matter what their age, everyone could use a visit from the Easter Bunny.
The Courtyard by Marriott Somerset is looking to hop right on that task.
The local hotel is hosting an Easter Bunny Drive for local nursing home residents.
The concept is like a clothing drive or a food drive — where people donate those items, which are then collected and given to those in need.
In this case, however, what's being collected are new plush Easter Bunny dolls — and other kinds of friendly, heart-warming stuffed animals, particularly those in the spirit of the holiday.
"This time of year, (plush Easter Bunnies) are mainly what you find in the store," said drive organizer Reci Shook, though she noted that if one wants to put in something like a new Teddy Bear instead, that would "definitely" be accepted.
Shook is Director of Sales for Courtyard by Marriott in Somerset, and came up with the idea for the drive, thinking about people who are currently isolated in nursing home facilities due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It just came to my heart," she said of the idea for the drive. "Just that day, it came into my mind. I was thinking of how to keep the magic alive in nursing homes."
Shook said she's spoken with Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation, and they have 91 residents that could receive a bunny. As for how many care facilities in the community will be served, "That depends on how many (bunnies) we get," said Shook. "Hopefully we can do several."
Bunnies can be dropped off with Shook until March 30 at the Courtyard By Marriott, located in Somerset next door to The Center for Rural Development. Contact Shook at 606-679-0090 or at Reci.shook@marriott.com.
"We just want to put smiles on (nursing home residents') faces during this time, since they can't have visitors," said Shook. "(One nursing home director said) she knew the residents there would be thrilled."
