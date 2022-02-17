The Lake Cumberland District Health Department continues to send out the states’s data on COVID-19 cases as its daily report.
The good news is that those reports show that COVID cases seem to be on the decline, with fewer deaths being reported statewide as the omicron variant seems to have swept through both the state and the country as a whole.
The state reported only one death related to COVID-19 for Pulaski County during the days of February 11 through February 16, and only one Wayne County COVID death during that time.
The state data does not break down deaths by patients who are vaccinated versus those who are unvaccinated.
According to the state, Pulaski saw a total of 163 new cases between February 11 and February 16, while Wayne saw 118.
The most recent report shows Pulaski’s incident rate being 52.5 per 100,000 of population – lower than the previous week, but still keeping the county firmly in the Red.
Wayne’s rate is at 93.4 per 100,000 of population.
A rate of 25 or more is considered to be in the Red, or High, category.
All but eight of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in the Red, with those few counties that are Orange being along the northern boarder or the far western boarder of the state, with the exception of Todd County, which is in the southwest.
There could be a silver lining with the omicron outbreak, as the Associated Press reported Thursday that nationwide experts believe that around 73 percent of U.S. residents are immune to omicron either through contracting the variant or through vaccinations.
Those experts think that percentage could rise to around 80 percent by mid-March.
The AP quoted one expert who said there was a possibility that humans are now no longer as susceptible to what used to be known as the novel coronavirus two years after it first emerged.
“We have changed,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. “We have been exposed to this virus and we know how to deal with it.”
He went on to say, "I am optimistic even if we have a surge in summer, cases will go up, but hospitalizations and deaths will not.”
Scientists at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health estimate that about three out of four people in the United States will have been infected by omicron by the end of the surge.
“We know it’s a huge proportion of the population,” said Shaun Truelove, an epidemiologist and disease modeler at Johns Hopkins. “This varies a lot by location, and in some areas we expect the number infected to be closer to one in two."
That means different regions or groups of people have different level of protection — and risk. In Virginia, disease modelers are thinking about their population in terms of groups with different levels of immunity.
They estimate about 45% of Virginians have the highest level of immunity through boosted vaccination or through vaccination plus a recent infection with omicron. Another 47% have immunity that has waned somewhat; and 7% are the most vulnerable because they were never vaccinated and never infected.
In all, the vast majority of Virginians have at least some immunity, said Bryan Lewis, a computational epidemiologist who leads University of Virginia's COVID-19 modeling team.
“That’s going to be a nice shield of armor for our population as a whole,” Lewis said. “If we do get to very low case rates, we certainly can ease back on some of these restrictions."
Still, while the population is better protected, many individuals are not. Even by the most optimistic estimates for population immunity, 80 million or so Americans are still vulnerable. That's about the same as the total number of confirmed infections in the U.S. during the pandemic.
“The 26% who could still get omicron right now have to be very careful,” Mokdad said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
