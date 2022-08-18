While local COVID numbers are high, they are at least not as high as they have been during previous pandemic peaks, according to Sam Price, health environmentalist for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.
“Overall, district wise, they’re holding at around half as much or less than half than what we were at in the peak when Omicron hit,” Price said.
Both the state of Kentucky and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) maps show Pulaski in the High category for the number of cases. Pulaski is currently hovering at a rate of around 35.8 per 100,000 of population – a far cry from the days when that rate was in the 40s or 50s.
Anything more than a rate of 25 per 100,000 puts a county in the High category.
That means there are still hotspots or isolated breakouts of cases.
Still, the numbers aren’t as bad as they could be. Price said that during the last peak Pulaski would see around 220 cases at a time. As of this week, Pulaski has around 96 cases.
Even better news: These new cases seem to be following the trend of 2022 COVID in that officials are not seeing as many cases require hospitalization as they did in the early days of the pandemic.
While the current strain of the virus is highly transmissible, there are fewer cases where patients are seeing severe symptoms, he said.
As of Thursday, The CDC’s website stated that Pulaski’s percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients was 3.4%, and the percentage of ICU bed in use by COVID patients was 8.6%
At one point during the height of the pandemic, local ICU beds – or the number of staff available – were so scarce that patients were being transferred out of the district to hospitals that could treat them.
The current death rate is down as well. As Price explained, “Any deaths are terrible, but compared to what we had, it’s a really, really low number.”
Looking at the 10 counties that make up the Lake Cumberland District, Price said that there were around 10 deaths in the whole of July. During previous large surges, the district saw 20 to 30 deaths a week.
Still, “It’s hanging around,” Price said of the coronavirus. The best ways of preventing the spread, he said, was to follow common courtesy. “If you don’t feel well, stay home. If you’ve got a sniffle or your thinking it might be just allergies, test. Tests are readily available,” he said.
Symptomatic people are the ones who need to stay in quarantine at this time, he said. Anyone who has tested positive but doesn’t currently have symptoms needs to wear a mask around others for a full 10 days from the date of the onset of symptoms.
Like most people, Price admits that he didn’t know at the beginning of the pandemic that COVID would hang on as long as it has.
“I don’t know that anybody really did, as far as something to linger on as it has,” he said. “That’s one of those tough things. You don’t know until you’ve been through something. Maybe with the data that’s on record now, maybe whoever deals with the next pandemic will have a little more information and be more able to withstand the long haul of it.”
Now, seeing how well the virus has been able to adapt and mutate, Price said he feels like the coronavirus will be around for a while.
“Hopefully we can continue to bear this until it’s run its course and we can all get back to a little bit of normalization,” he said. “What’s going to have to change is us. We’re going to have to readapt, which we seem to be good at.”
It also helps that society has developed a vaccine that can protect the population from the worst of the disease. While there has been no official word on any further recommendations from the government as far as when the next round of booster shots could be, Price said he wouldn’t be surprised to eventually see COVID vaccines follow the same course as flu vaccines.
“If this ends up being treated like influenza – there’s an annual flu vaccine that seems to help, and maybe that will be a thing with COVID. Maybe there will be an annual or biannual covid vaccine. I don’t know. I guess time will tell.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.