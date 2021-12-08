COVID rates are climbing around the Lake Cumberland region, with all 10 counties in the district in the red as of Wednesday.
In Tuesday’s daily report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, (LCDHD), four Pulaski residents were reported to have died from COVID-related illnesses. Three were unvaccinated, one was vaccinated.
The death of an unvaccinated Pulaskian was listed in Monday’s report, and one unvaccinated Pulaskian was listed in Friday’s report.
The reports from Wednesday and Thursday of last week listed the deaths of two Wayne County residents, one vaccinated and one unvaccinated.
Those new deaths put Pulaski’s total deaths from COVID at 211. Wayne County has had 71 deaths.
While Pulaski saw a total of 94 new COVID cases for the week ending November 27. Last week’s total climbed to 172. By mid-week this week, LCDHD is showing there have been 58 new COVID cases.
Wayne County had 71 reported cases of COVID last week, up from the 39 cases reported the week before.
U.S. health officials say the majority of the current cases reported around the country are still from the delta variant. While some cases of the omicron variant have been reported around the U.S., that version of COVID is currently rare.
What has experts concerned about the newly discovered omicron variant is that it holds an unusually large number of mutations that are not yet understood. Scientists are racing to find out if those mutations make it easier to spread, how it affects the symptoms people get from it, and whether or not the current vaccines are effective against it.
On Wednesday, Pfizer officials said their research showed its booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against omicron, even though the two initial doses appear to be significantly less effective.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said that while two doses may not be strong enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed a booster increased by 25-fold people's levels of antibodies capable of fighting off omicron. For people who haven't yet had a booster, the companies said two doses still should prevent severe disease or death.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson also are testing how their vaccines may hold up, but health authorities will be closely watching for real-world evidence of how omicron spreads in highly vaccinated populations.
If it becomes dominant and causes serious illness, then regulators will have to decide whether vaccines should be tweaked to better match omicron — changes to the recipe that manufacturers already are beginning, just in case.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
