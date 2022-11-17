Are you looking for a unique Christmas gift, a decorative piece for your home, or some one-of-a-kind jewelry? This weekend’s Sheltowee Artisans Art Fair has you covered.
The local art guild’s annual marketplace takes place at the Center for Rural Development on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free for visitors, but be prepared to find something you can’t live without.
Among the expected 80 artisans who will be vendors at the fair, some are well-known Somerset and Pulaski crafters, while some are from surrounding areas like Nicholasville, Lexington, Parkers Lake, Yosemite, Richmond, London, and Berea.
Skills include woodworking, leather working, painting, quilting, basket weaving, photography, jewelry making, candle creation and clay sculpting.
Two of those signed up to display their wares this year are relatively new to the fair. Zoe Shephard Gilmore is coming back for her second year showing off her macrame work, while Janet Moran will be turning up for the first time with her art quilts.
Some may ask, “What is art quilting?”
“Traditional quilts are art, don’t get me wrong, and I still make traditional quilts. But I also do art pieces,” Moran said.
That means using quilting techniques and fabric to create a piece that is meant to be placed on a wall and looked at rather than used.
“In fact, a lot of them are framed because that was the best way for me to show them,” she said.
“I consider it painting with fabric. I tell a story with fabric. … It amazes me I can take a blank piece of fabric and paint on it and do all kinds of stuff. But if you put a blank canvas in front of me, I can’t do anything.”
Moran has been quilting for 33 years, taking it up while living in England as part of a U.S. Army family.
She then lived in Texas, owning a quilt shop and sewing machine dealership for 10 years with a business partner.
“I wanted to go into art quilting, and my customers wanted to stay traditional,” she said, so after a number of years the time was right to give up the business and make the type of pieces she envisioned.
She and her husband moved to Somerset just a couple of years ago – right in the middle of COVID, she said.
She learned about the Sheltowee Guild through the local newspaper, and attended last year’s show.
Later, she ran into Sheltowee Chairman David Spillman, who invited her to apply to be juried.
She said she brought in some of her best pieces, and an anonymous board of other crafters deemed them to be of excellent quality.
“You don’t have to be perfect or a master or anything, but still they make sure you know what you’re doing,” she said.
The Sheltowee Guild wasn’t her first time being juried, nor is Somerset her first art-focused community. She belonged to the Chicken Farm Art Center in San Angelo, Texas, she said, where she had her own studio and taught classes.
“San Angelo had kind of what I see happening in Somerset – and again, I’m super excited about it. San Angelo had a really strong, active art community. And I see that in Somerset. I didn’t know that when I moved to Somerset, and I’m really happy to see it.”
Shephard Gilmore hasn’t been crafting as long as Moran, but she did start out young, with her mother teaching her how to macrame small pieces of jewelry.
Then, at the age of 19, she took it back up as something to do in the evenings to relax.
“A few years later, here we are,” she said.
In addition to macrame, Shephard Gilmore does some abstract fiber art pieces.
“Everything that I create is hand-tied. No needles or tools, just a whole lot of tying knots with my hands,” she laughed.
Shephard Gilmore said that she has a full-time job between crafting and teaching yoga. Some of her macrame pieces are artistic, while some are functional.
“I create a lot of different things with macrame, I do a lot of home décor, like wall pieces, and functional things like plant hangers, keychains, jewelry, even macrame-adorned clothing. But I also really enjoy doing more abstract, artistic pieces. I like to do really big work. That takes a lot of cord and time.”
She was introduced to the guild by a friend, Jade Ellis of A Bazaar Universe, and said it was easy for her to get juried in.
“Last year was my first year at the Sheltowee Artisan Fair. It was a really nice introduction to the local craft community, so I’m looking forward to coming back.”
Moran is, likewise, looking forward to this weekend. “You get to talk to people and you get responses from people as to how they view your work. It’s nice to get that feed back from people,” she said.
