Progress is being fueled by innovation at Continental Refining Company, which announced this week that it is investing more money to advance its high-tech biofuel project in Somerset.
That investment will now reach $31.5 million, up from $25 million as originally planned.
The funding will help acquire and install a soybean crushing, biodiesel refining, and blending facility at Continental Refining Company's (CRC) local refinery, the former Somerset Refinery property.
"The budget of the new investment has grown, so that's good for the community," said Kevin Borland, a spokesperson for CRC.
He also noted that the orginal thought was that the new operations would create 20 jobs, but it's now expected to be new 32 jobs, with an expanded payroll, from $1.2 million to $2.65 million.
The average salary range will be approximately $18-20 per hour.
"Those are changes just in the last six months that I think are very much of interest to the community," said Borland. "It's going to be a bigger operation than what we had originally thought."
In December, CRC broke ground on the plant, with hopes to open the biofuel branch by the end of 2022.
A release Tuesday from CRC mentioned the presence of a new storage tank facility next to the refinery's offices, and an industrial building modified to house the biodiesel production plant. Mechanical completion for the plant is expected for this coming August, with start-up the following month.
CRC is currently interviewing for the operations positions needed and hope to have those roles filled by July.
Hemisphere Limited CEO Demetrios Haseotes purchased the refinery in 2011, investing over $40 million updating and improving the facility’s crude oil refining capabilities. Refining operations resumed in January 2013 after Somerset Refinery had been shut down for about three years, but the refinery again ceased production in 2017, and its future looked cloudy before Hemisphere announced in late 2020 that it would invest an additional $25 million for the soybean and biodiesel facilities, which would seek to open new markets while providing farmers, CRC’s customers, vendors, and investors a business opportunity with positive economic impact for the entire region.
In the soybean processing area, storage bins have risen eight stories above the ground. New buildings constructed in this area will also house the soybean crushing and processing equipment, along with associated product storage and loading systems, according to the release.
The soybean receiving portion of the project is expected to be operational by October of this year, with the remainder of the plant to follow in November. Hiring for related positions will be phased over the coming four months.
A new fuels terminal has been established on the property as well, according to the release, with the majority of its related equipment already received. Finalization of design plans are near complete, with installation to begin in July 2022. Completion and operation of the new fuels terminal is set to coincide with the completion of the biodiesel plant in September.
"All the construction has progressed on schedule or ahead of schedule," said Borland.
CRC officially reopened its fuel distribution and bulk lubricant operations last November, offering on-site fueling for retail, commercial and industrial, construction, agriculture, and residential customers. CRC serves as a fuel producer and distributor based in Somerset, serving customers in Pulaski and the eight surrounding counties.
CRC's new crushing facility will process nearly four million bushels of soybean per year (84 thousand tons) while its biodiesel refining division will generate up to five million gallons per year as planned. CRC’s product terminal will have the ability to distribute over 130 million gallons of product.
Among the products CRC intends to sell are gasoline; Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel, both on road and off road; biodiesel ranging from B6 to B100; high-protein fiber meal for animal feed (targeting the broiler chicken industry); soy hulls; soybean oil for industrial use; and crude glycerin.
CRC will utilize local businesses to provide soybean feedstock that will be refined into biodiesel fuels to support the farm, school and community fuel needs of Pulaski County and surrounding regions. The in-state crushing facility is expected to reduce costs for farmers, keep jobs in Kentucky, reduce wear and tear on infrastructure and contribute positively to the economies of Pulaski County and the greater Commonwealth.
The company has also entered into a marketing agreement to distribute Phillips 66 bulk lubricants and products.
