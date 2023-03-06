Slowly but surely, the lights are coming back on in Pulaski County.
With assistance from crews from other states, progress is being made as of the start of this week on repairing the mess left after high winds caused widespread destruction of trees and utility poles on Friday evening.
Morghan Blevins, South Kentucky RECC Communications Specialist, said on Monday afternoon that they were down to about 8,000 customers without electrical power throughout their coverage area. In Pulaski County, that number was about 3,500.
That’s down considerably from the peak outage period at the start of the weekend, when Pulaski had about 10,000 RECC customers without power.
“We’ve made a lot of progress,” said Blevins. “It’s just now, as we start (going) further out, usually the outages get more complicated.”
It still might be a few more days before everything is completely repaired, she noted. With one broken utility pole, even in ideal circumstances, it can take as many as four hours to repair it — and there were a lot of broken poles.
“At last count, we’ve had about 75 broken poles ... and expect it to be probably be over 100 by the time it’s all said and done,” said Blevins.
“A lot of the area we’re moving (into), the terrain is rough, there’s hills, or if the ground’s damp, trying to get a pole set in the ground (is tough),” she added. “Things start getting more complicated.”
Blevins said crews from Georgia and Louisiana have come into town to help, with six mutual aid crews working on local damage; more may be coming this Tuesday.
“We’ve got more help on the way,” said Blevins. “... It’s been all hands on deck. We’ve had crews working continuously. They’ve been working 16-hour shifts, but we rotate them so somebody’s working all the time.”
She noted that this has been the worst such situation she can remember in her eight years with South Kentucky RECC.
“It’s been a really long time since we’ve had this kind of damage,” she said. “If a tornado blows through, it’s more of a concentrated area, like a path that it takes. But with this, with these hurricane-force winds, they just came throughout our entire area.”
Weather stations in Pulaski County recorded gusts up to 69 miles per hour, with many expecting that it could have even reached 70 miles or higher.
Stacy Halcomb, Pulaski County’s Public Safety Director, said on Saturday that damage was “all over the whole county,” and that various fire departments are out attending to damage.
“It’s just countywide, pretty much,” he said. “There are numerous main highways that are blocked. Over there on Ky. 80, on Columbia Road ... they had all the power lines broke there. I don’t really know what all the main roads are (like) still.”
Halcomb wasn’t aware of any serious injuries from the storms but mentioned a mobile home on Ky. 196 that had a tree fall through it, and a tree that fell on a house in the Woodstock area.
“There are numerous buildings blown down, barn roofs blown off,” he said. “A lot of structural damage all over the whole county.”
Halcomb gave “props to the 911 dispatchers for handling all the calls, because it was total chaos there for a while.”
The electricity problems extended to roadways. Large portions of the busy South U.S. 27 business strip saw traffic lights go off during Friday evening’s most powerful wind gusts.
On Monday morning, Pulaski County Judge Executive Marshall Todd declared a State of Emergency for the Pulaski County area.
“After unprecedented wind gusts Friday evening I have declared a state of emergency for Pulaski County,” said Todd. “We kept our offices open Friday afternoon in preparation for this weather event and I am very proud of the efforts of our first responders and our road crew throughout the weekend. They did their jobs so that South Kentucky RECC and Kentucky Utilities could do theirs.
“Currently, there are approximately 9,000 residents without power,” continued Todd.
“According to SKRECC, around 140 linemen are working to restore power. 90 of those lineworkers are from out of state assisting in this massive effort.”
“Our Compost site on the 914 Bypass is open through Saturday free for use to the public during this cleanup effort. You can also leave any trees or limbs in front of your home at the right of way and county crews will assist in taking care of it. Thank you again for your patience and God Bless those involved in the cleanup of this weather event.”
