After going without a Somernites Cruise for the first three scheduled months of this year, July finally moved ahead with the first classic and custom car show of the season.
It came with a degree of adjusting: In order to meet standards set by Gov. Andy Beshear concerning the COVID-19 virus, attendees were asked to consider wearing a mask, specifically in situations were social distancing wasn’t possible; when it was, they were asked to keep at least six feet away from other people.
Sanitizer, plexiglass shields, and other cautionary measures relating to the virus were also utilized to be in compliance with regulations.
So how did organizers feel everything went?
“Everything worked exactly like we had it planned,” said Keith Floyd, executive director of the Cruise. “It went as we expected.”
Would they do anything differently next time?
“No, we were pretty satisfied with everything,” he noted. “We had all the guidelines met, so I think we did a great job.”
Somernites Cruise organizers were working on their compliance before restrictions were first eased in June. However, just before the Cruise was to happen in July, Beshear issued an order restricting the size of gatherings again.
After conferring with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Somernites organizers confirmed that the show would go on since the order limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people applies only to informal social gatherings — such as parties or backyard barbecues — rather than public venues.
Many attending the Cruise outdoors in downtown Somerset went without masks, but “the ones who weren’t were staying with their social group,” said Floyd. That said, “there were several wearing masks,” he added.
“It’s a big downtown area,” said Floyd. “There’s a lot of room to spread out.”
Floyd said that it cost the non-profit Cruise organization “quite a bit of money” to meet the state’s guidelines, “but it was worth it.”
That included paying an independent contractor to keep the portable toilets and the raffle ticket tables clean, checking on them regularly. Hand sanitizer stations were placed throughout town, and items like masks and gloves and plexiglass shields were also “expenses that were not normal for us, in a normal year.” Likewise, neither were the thermometers the Cruise team used to check all vendors and volunteers.
“We were very diligent in what we did,” said Floyd.
The plan is expected to stay the same for the August show later this month, on the weekend of the 22nd.
“As long as we do what we did, we should be fine,” said Floyd.
