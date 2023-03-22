Somernites Cruise has featured plenty of cars over the years that have been in well-known movies and TV shows. Now they’re looking for help from locals in making something new for the screen.
A post was made Wednesday afternoon on the Somernites Cruise Facebook page putting out a call for cars to appear in a new film — the type of cars that are normally displayed at the Cruise every April through October in downtown Somerset.
“We have been approached by a production company who will be filming a movie in our area to help provide cars for their movie!!” reads the post. “They are needing 15 really nice classic muscle cars, street rods and exotics to be used as background cars. They will need the vehicles for about 3 or 4 days of filming. They have specifically asked for one Bugatti and possibly a Chevelle as a ‘hero’ car.”
This follows the recent call for extras from the City of Somerset to appear in an upcoming production called “Christmas at the Amish Bakery.”
This is not the same film as mentioned by the Somernites Cruise team; however, it does point to City of Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd’s observation that Kentucky is becoming a hot filming location for the entertainment industry.
“Previously the state of Kentucky had a film incentive, and when the past administration came in, the governor’s office, they had gotten rid of the film incentive,” she told the Commonwealth Journal earlier this month, noting that tourism professionals in Kentucky had lobbied to have film companies come to this area with the Kentucky Film Association.
“... Fast forward to now, the film incentive has been brought back, and so it’s the first time in five years that that’s been available, so it’s probably put a real big spotlight on Kentucky. Now we have one of the largest incentive plans, and so that’s made all eyes look at Kentucky,” added Ikerd. “I think film companies are eager to explore Kentucky. They think it’s a great state. It’s got four seasons. Kentuckians are very hospitable and welcoming. It’s just the ideal partnership.”
Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd wasn’t at liberty to share many details about the film project, other than they expect to film in the next few months, likely around April.
“They just wanted us to try to find some vehicles,” said Floyd. “I met with the rep (Wednesday) morning and I told them I’d start working on it.”
He noted that this isn’t the first time this has happened; the Cruise helped get cars to be filmed for 2003’s “Seabiscuit,” which shot in Kentucky.
“This is not our first run-in with Hollywood,” said Floyd. “We’ve had other people reach out to us in the past that we couldn’t help because of distance and stuff like this.”
This most recent project was the result of a referral to the Cruise, noted Floyd.
Those interested in having their car in the movie should send a picture of the vehicle to somernitescruise@yahoo.com along with their name and contact info.
“We’ll submit those in to (the production company) and then we’ll basically get out of the way,” said Floyd. “We’ll help them where we can, but we’re just the liaison right now.”
Security will be provided, but those who would prefer to take their vehicle home each night will be allowed to do so.
The filming will take place apart from normal Somernites events, noted Floyd.
“I told them we could not be helping them on the fourth Saturday,” he said with a laugh, “but otherwise, we could help them.”
