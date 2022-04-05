A number of things stand out immediately about Dr. Joseph Hopkins, the new president of Campbellsville University.
One is his personality — warm, bright, infectious. A natural public speaker. One is his impressive background, not only as an educator but also an opera singer.
But most of all, one notices how much he has quickly become enamored of CU.
“This is why I have fallen so in love with Campbellsville University, is because of its mission,” said Hopkins, the featured speaker at Tuesday’s Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce April luncheon. “But it’s also a place of innovation.”
Part of that innvovation is in how a relatively small Christian school in rural Kentucky has branches now spreading out as far as Canada or California — and also here locally, with Campbellsville University-Somerset and the Noe Education Center.
Like the school he now leads, Hopkins’ own roots have also grown both wide afar and close to home. Named CU president in February, Hopkins has been dean of the Samford University School of the Arts in Alabama, dean of the Petrie School of Music at Converse College in South Carolina, and chair of the Department of Music at the University of Evansville in Indiana. He founded the Harlaxton International Chamber Music Festival and served on the faculty of the Operafestival di Roma in Rome, Italy.
Hopkins holds degrees from Shorter College, Baylor University and Indiana University, and completed a diploma from the Institute for Management and Leadership in Education at Harvard University. He was named a Fulbright Senior Specialist to Indonesia ... and has also earned the locally prestigious title of Kentucky Colonel.
And yet, it’s Campbellsville University he finds himself raving about to his friends in other places, piquing their curiosity in what this school has to offer.
“This place is a challenge to me, that I’ve entered into a place that’s serious about their mission,” he said. “I’ve entered into a place that wants to walk in a way that is upright and has integrity. ... I can’t claim a bit of credit for that. This is (because of) the people who have come before.”
An individual strong in his faith himself, Hopkins shared his personal testimony with the crowd and talked about being impressed with the inclination of those at CU to pray — noting both someone at the school who prayed with him shortly after meeting him, and CU students who thought first to pray while helping out at the scene of a recent car wreck.
He called CU a place of “abundant hospitality,” and said he’s been most impressed with how the school has made it community outreach a priority.
“There are a lot of Christian higher education institutions across our nation,” he said. “Many of them, their principal ambition is to be the no. 1 ranking Christian university in the country. And while that’s important to Cambellsville, that’s not our singular ambition. Many of them (have as their goal) to be the most Christian among those universities. And while that’s important to us, it’s not our singular ambition. You see, we’re from that group that believes that one helps the other, and for us to pursue the very best in faith and to pursue the very best in academics, that those two things lean against each other and make us stronger.”
Hopkins was impressed by CU’s diversity, inviting people of all faiths and followings from all over the world — almost 30 percent of the school’s students are international; “I walk into the cafeteria and by the time I walk out, I’ll hear over a dozen languages,” he said — and their rapid growth. He observed that a colleague who came to CU in the 1990s remarked that upon his arrival, the college had 300 students; by 2015, CU had 3,400 students. Two years ago, the university went over the 12,000-student threshold. Hopkins also noted that about 40 percent of the school’s enrollment are first-generation students.
“The courage, the innovation, and the vision of the people who came before me have helped us impact life after life,” he said. “Those aren’t just numbers. Those are lives. Those are families. Those are communities that are forever changed with a quality education and a quality opportunity.”
Campbellsville University arrived in Somerset in 2013 but their program offerings really took off with the addition of the Noe Education Center a few years later. Hopkins said he asked Noe Center Executive Director Angie Travis to tell him some of the success stories about that location, and she had plenty to tell.
After a while, “she just kind of gave up and she said, ‘Joe, this is every day here. It’s every day that we hear a story about one of our students whose life has been changed or who has changed another life because this educational opportunity was made available to them,’” said Hopkins. “That’s why I wanted to be a part of Campbellsville University.”
Hopkins also shared a brief taste of his operatic talents, belting out the name “Figaro” after telling about how he got into singing after discovering he had the voice for it, but he eventually realized his heart was in education. After Tuesday’s Chamber luncheon, it’s clear his heart has a home even more specific than that — it’s with Campbellsville University.
“The mission of Campbellsville University is an incredible, unique mission that not only have I fallen in love with, I’ve fallen in love with its mission to the point that I’ll never get over it,” he said. “I’m already at that place after just two months.”
