The July Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce saw Campbellsville University President Dr. Joseph Hopkins visit for the second time, first appearing there in April of 2022.
"If you've heard me before, you know that this is the moment where I like to brag about Campbellsville University, but you've heard me before, so today, I'm not going to brag about Campbellsville University," he began, speaking at Tuesday's monthly luncheon at The Center for Rural Development. "What I'd like to talk about ... is solutions for the challenges that face higher education today — and I would like to brag about Campbellsville University."
Hopkins, a renaissance man if ever there was one in the modern age, delivered his address — and the above joke — with his characteristic easy smile and genial tone. Taking over as president of CU — which has a branch school here in Somerset — in 2022, Hopkins also has a passion for the arts and humanities, having served previously as chair of the Department of Music at the University of Evansville in Indiana, founded the Harlaxton International Chamber Music Festival, served on the faculty of the Operafestival di Roma in Italy, and performed in concert and church environments all over the world.
Perhaps it's no surprise then that Hopkins' address suggested he favors out-of-the-box thinking to tackle the problems faced by modern higher education — which he identified as cost, reach, relevance, access and what he called the "demographic cliff."
"There are a lot of challenges facing higher education today," said Hopkins. "If you read much about it, you'll start to think that this is some kind of doomsday moment. But the challenges that face higher education today are ... really opportunities to transform the way that we deliver education, the way we think about education, and that's the way we're trying to approach this at Campbellsville.
"I think (the ways to approach the problems) apply directly to Somerset," he added. "We think they apply directly so much to Somerset that we are here, teaching in your community and joining with you to prepare young men and women, older men and women, to become more prepared to serve in this community."
Hopkins pointed to the demographic shift as a decline in the number of births in recent decades that would impact college populations 18 years later.
"... In our communities, there have been fewer and fewer students choosing to go to college," said Hopkins. "... What is a college to do if we don't have 18-year-olds?
"One of the solutions we're seeing is to think of the college student as being the 18-year-old that's coming out of high school ... but to also think about that student who is re-making their life, who is going back to get a Masters degree, maybe a doctoral degree, or to think in a different direction, to think about somebody who says, 'I have skills, I have a lot to offer the economy to provide for my family, but I'm going to go into the workforce in a little bit different way than typical higher education (provides for), so I need a certificate, I need training in a workforce skill."
Hopkins said that CU has developed programs to meet those kinds of workforce demands, and that most of those students are graduating without "any debt and often without any expense through the period of a full-time year of preparation." Also, with "microcredentialing," said Hopkins, students can gain knowledge in a speciality area rather than working for a full degree, taking just a few courses to make an employee more skilled and valuable.
"When we put it all together, what really happens is, we have more students than we've ever had before," said Hopkins. "... The landscape for higher education is not a 'woe is me' situation, it's a 'we need to change' situation, and there is a great opportunity for Campbellsville and for this community."
In speaking on the swelling cost of higher education, Hopkins said that it makes people question the value of a college degree.
"It's driven by diminishing roles ... and by excessive amenities," said Hopkins. "... Universities have posh, luxurious condo-like dormitories. This is a real thing: One of the most popular additions at large universities is a lazy river or a water park. ... Universities have stepped off into a place of high-level amenities, and what we're trying to remind ourselves of at Campbellsville is, stay focused on what matters."
Added Hopkins, "Here we are in central Kentucky, and we need to make sure that our university is serving and connecting with the community that we live in, so thinking about the needs in a rural community. ... If we're going to address the issue of cost, we have to reduce debt. As I brag on Campbellsville University, I'm proud to say, we are one of the national leaders in graduating students with no debt or low debt."
That also plays into the challenge of relevance, where Hopkins again talked about being focused on the outcome, "to help a young man or woman to grow in who they are, to understand great thought and what it means to be a part of culture and society, and to get a job. There's no apology for that, that we want our students to leave, to graduate, and to have a place of employment where they can make a difference."
Hopkins said that they want to create opportunity for an education, for a living, and to make a difference. '"But here's the trick: If we provide an opportunity for education and we don't help you create that opportunity for a living, you may not have the opportunity to make the difference that you intended."
In terms of access, Hopkins talked about being able to "get over the wall" and into the institution, overcoming financial and geographic barriers that can keep students out of a school. Flexible delivery, personalized virtual experiences, and online innovations help toward that goal. Hopkins noted that students come to CU every eight weeks from all over the U.S. to take courses in business and management and technology fields.
The challenge of reach isn't talked about as much, said Hopkins, but is nonetheless "transformational." He noted that studies suggest most universities have an influence in a radius of 200 miles from their campus. As such, CU decided to widen that sphere of influence, opening locations in other areas — such as Somerset and the local Noe Education Center — and expanding the radius.
"Reach also includes reaching into new areas," said Hopkins. "... The MasterWorks Orchestra (is) a nationally-celebrated festival. ... They chose to move their operation to Campbellsville University this summer. ... This is an incredible opportunity again to reach internationally through programs that touch the world."
CU is a private Christian university, and as such, values were something Hopkins stressed, quipping that "missing values create missing value."
He added, "Across the country in higher education, in public, private, and even in Christian schools, education is removing the conversation about values. ... We're not speaking about what we believe, if we're not speaking about the values we hold, education has just diminished. ... We hold fast to that at Campbellsville University. We have a Christian mission. We invite discussions about faith, about our faith and about other faith. We invite discussions about what's happening in our society, and we invite discussions about making a difference."
Before Hopkins' speech, winners of the local Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) program from the last two years, Morgan Woodall from 2022 and Lacy Johnson from this year, were presented each with a full four-year tuition scholarship to Campbellsville University.
